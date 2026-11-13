Shakti Anand shares night shoot BTS: Mahadev has somewhere to be

Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Shakti Anand has given a peek into the behind-the-scenes of a night shoot of his show ‘Mahadev and Sons’.

Sharing a glimpse from a night shoot on Instagram, the actor offered a look at the open jeep, bustling lanes and the chaos that comes together to bring the show to life after dark.

In the image, the actor is seen sitting in an open jeep and mentioned that his character has somewhere to be.

He wrote in the caption: “Night shoot. Open jeep. Mahadev has somewhere to be. A look behind the scenes of Mahadev and Sons, where the lights, the lanes and the chaos all come together after dark. #ShaktiAnand #MahadevAndSons #BehindTheScenes #ColorsTv.”

Talking about Shakti, the actor received the offer to act in the television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi while he was working as a medical examiner in Delhi. He played a blind boy in telefilm Nayan Jyoti.

He was last seen playing Amber Singh, in the show Channa Mereya. Since July 2025, he reprised his role of Advocate Hemant Virani in the spiritual sequel of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

He is currently seen in the show Mahadev & Sons. It follows Mahadev, a man of principle, who runs a strict household as the head of his family. However, his children rebel, and a generational clash ensues.

The series is an official adaptation of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores 2.

The actor is married to actress Sai Deodhar. She is best known for portraying Flight Lieutenant Monica Singh Kochar in Saara Akaash, Ananya Sachdev Samarth in Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, and Kasturi Singh in Udaan.

Sai was most recently seen in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Vaibhavi Hankare, Param Singh and Sanam Johar.

--IANS

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