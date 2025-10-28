October 28, 2025 7:02 PM हिंदी

Mahhi Vij misses daughter Tara who is on trip to Japan with father Jay Bhanushali

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Mahhi Vij, who is currently in Lucknow for a professional commitment, recently took to her social media stories to share a video expressing how she was missing her daughter Tara.

The actress expressing her heart out in the video said that Tara, along with Mahhi's foster daughter Khushi Ray, has been away from her for almost 15 days, as they are on a vacation to Japan. She stated that Tara has never stayed away from her for so long, and she can't wait to go and hug her darling daughters. She also mentioned that she had been missing her foster son, Rajveer Ray, who is at Mahhi’s home in Mumbai.

Tara and Khushi are in Japan with their father, Jay Bhanushali. While Mahhi stated that she was missing her children, she did not mention wanting to meet her husband, Jay, further fuelling the rumours of the divorce. For the uninitiated, the rumours of Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij heading towards splitsville have taken the internet by storm.

There is no confirmation from either of the parties as of yet. Recently, amidst the divorce rumours, Jay shared a cute picture of himself with his daughter Tara on his social media account. Mahhi Vij was seen missing in the picture. He used the song “My Girl My Girl” as the background score. Jay had been sharing an umpteen number of pictures and videos from his trip to Japan with his daughter Tara and foster daughter Khushi Ray.

The trio were seen having a ball of a time during their fun trip. Apparently, both Mahhi and Jay have removed each other's photos from their respective social media accounts.

