Mahesh Babu tells 'Varanasi' producer S S Karthikeya: Amazed to see you hold the toughest pieces together with ease

Hyderabad, Nov 22 (IANS) Telugu star Mahesh Babu on Saturday wished S S Karthikeya, one of the producers of his upcoming film 'Varanasi', a happy birthday saying, he was always amazed to see Karthikeya hold the "toughest pieces together with ease".

Taking to his X timeline, Mahesh Babu wrote,"The silent man behind everything we build…..Happy Birthday Karth.. Always amazed to see you hold the toughest pieces together with ease…. Wishing you a great year onwards and upwards. @ssk1122"

It may be recalled that the title announcement event of 'Varanasi', which was held last week, has gone on to become a huge success.

The title of the film, which was until then being referred to as 'GlobeTrotter', was revealed at the grand event organised at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad in the presence of several thousand of excited fans.

The event, being hailed as a once-in-a-generation spectacle, saw fans in the thousands turning up for the event, making it one of the largest live fan congregations ever seen in the Indian entertainment space.

The event featured one of the biggest stages ever erected for a film event, with a 100 ft height and a 130 ft wide screen to supplement it.

S S Karthikeya, who posted on X a video of excited fans shooting the title teaser of the film on their phones at the event, wrote, "Tried something new for the first time so that no one who turned up to the event would be disappointed with the view or the traffic and I hope we pulled it off. As I said, the farther you stood, the better it got! Loved seeing this video. Shot it from almost the very end."

For the unaware, the makers of the film have revealed the character and looks of actors Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj and Priyanka Chopra in the film. While Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra, Prithviraj plays the antagonist Kumbha and Priyanka Chopra plays Mandakini in the film.

