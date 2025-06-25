June 25, 2025 5:04 PM हिंदी

Mahershala Ali on ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’: Duncan’s a modern-day pirate with a good heart

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) American star Mahershala Ali, who is all set to play the role of Duncan Kincaid in Jurassic World: Rebirth, has shared his insights about playing the character and said that he’s a modern-day pirate with a good heart.

The movie is based after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, which was released in 2022. ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ moves forward to a remote equatorial region where surviving dinosaurs have adapted to a thriving, familiar ecosystem, as per a statement.

At the center of this new chapter are three colossal dinosaurs, believed to hold the key to a miraculous, life-changing drug that could alter the future of humanity.

Speaking about his role, Mahershala Ali said: “I appreciated having an opportunity to be in something that my daughter could actually go see,” says Ali, adding that he was equally intrigued by the chance to play the kind of role that rarely comes his way.

“Duncan felt so different from anyone else that I’ve played with in recent years. Duncan is a modern-day pirate, but with a good heart.”

Sharing more details, he added: “He’s very active, always in motion, driven by clear purposes. I was excited as an actor to hook into that and play that. I haven’t read a lot of action-adventure scripts before, but this one struck me as a thrilling expression of that genre.”

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by Gareth Edwards. It is a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion, the fourth Jurassic World film and the seventh installment overall in the Jurassic Park franchise.

The film stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein. It will be released in theaters worldwide on July 4.

Koepp previously co-wrote the original Jurassic Park film in 1993 and wrote its sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park in 1997.

