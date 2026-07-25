July 25, 2026 12:35 PM हिंदी

Maharashtra TET paper leak: Mastermind Bijendra Gupta arrested in Bihar after months-long manhunt

Maharashtra TET paper leak: Mastermind Bijendra Gupta arrested in Bihar after months-long manhunt

Mumbai/Patna, July 25 (IANS) The mastermind behind the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak, Bijendra Gupta, has been arrested by the Maharashtra Police from Bihar after remaining on the run for several months, officials said on Saturday.

Gupta, who is suspected to have links with multiple examination paper leak cases across the country, had been evading arrest despite repeated raids conducted by Maharashtra Police at various locations in Bihar.

During the operation, the police also apprehended another accused believed to be associated with the case.

Earlier, Maharashtra Police had arrested multiple accused in connection with the TET paper leak case, including Gupta's wife.

However, Gupta had managed to evade arrest, leading investigators to launch an extensive interstate search operation to trace his whereabouts.

According to investigators, Gupta is believed to have played a pivotal role in several examination paper leak cases reported from different parts of the country, making him one of the most wanted accused in the Maharashtra TET paper leak case.

Following his arrest, Maharashtra Police is expected to bring Gupta to the state on transit remand for sustained interrogation and further investigation into the case.

Officials are also examining his alleged connections with other examination paper leak syndicates operating across the country to determine the wider network and possible involvement in similar cases.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Friday approved a Draft Bill proposing significantly stricter punishments for paper leaks in competitive examinations, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly committed to introducing fast‑track courts and enhanced penalties to safeguard students' futures.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House complex, gave its nod to amendments to The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

In cases of organised paper leaks, the Bill proposes a jail term of up to 10 years and a maximum fine of Rs 10 crore. This marks a substantial increase over the existing law, which provides for three to five years' imprisonment for individuals and five to 10 years' imprisonment with a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore for organised crimes related to cheating and paper leaks.

--IANS

sd/rad

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