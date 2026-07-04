Maharashtra on high alert amid heavy rain forecast; CM urges vigilance, shares emergency helpline numbers

Mumbai, July 4 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ Office (CMO) urged citizens to remain vigilant after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall across Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Konkan and parts of central Maharashtra between July 4 and July 6.

Sharing the advisory issued by the State Disaster Management Department, the CMO said heavy rainfall has been forecast for Mumbai city and the districts of Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg during the three-day period.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected in the ghat areas of Satara, Pune and Nashik districts. The advisory warned that disruptions to local travel and minor structural damage cannot be ruled out due to the expected rainfall.

The CMO urged citizens to remain cautious throughout the forecast period, particularly when travelling through low-lying areas and ghat roads, and advised them to contact local emergency authorities if required.

“Citizens should remain vigilant during this period. Extra caution is essential, especially when travelling in low-lying areas and on ghat roads. In emergency situations, contact local emergency numbers,” the State Disaster Management Department said.

The Chief Minister’s Office also shared emergency helpline numbers for residents in the affected regions. Citizens in Mumbai can contact the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation helpline on 1916.

Residents of Palghar may reach the district helpline at 02525-297474 or +91 82379 78873. The Thane Municipal Corporation can be contacted at 022-25364779, 022-25301740, or +91 9372338827, while the Thane Disaster Management Cell is available at 1800-222-108 and 8657887101. In Panvel, residents can seek assistance by calling 022-27458040, 022-27458041, or 022-27458042.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Department on Friday also issued a high-alert warning as heavy to extremely heavy rainfall continues to lash the state.

A red alert has been issued for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg from July 4 to July 6. Authorities have warned of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas, disruptions to local transport and minor structural damage due to the intense rain spell.

As weather conditions intensify, district administrations have stepped up precautionary measures. In Palghar district, the local administration has declared a holiday for all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres for the next two days beginning Friday. Residents have also been advised to step out of their homes only for essential work.

Similarly, within the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits, authorities have suspended classes after the Regional Meteorological Department upgraded Thane district’s weather warning from an orange alert to a red alert for July 4 and 5. To ensure the safety of students and staff, all primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, as well as colleges affiliated with the State Board, CBSE, ICSE and CIE, will remain closed on Saturday.

--IANS

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