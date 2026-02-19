February 19, 2026 9:43 AM हिंदी

Maharashtra hands over 118-acre Malad land to Dharavi Redevelopment Project for rehab housing

Maharashtra hands over 118-acre Malad land to Dharavi Redevelopment Project for rehab housing

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) The Maharashtra government will hand over possession of a 118-acre land parcel at Mukteshwar in Malad-Malvani to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), paving the way for the special purpose vehicle (SPV) -- Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL) -- to begin planning and construction of rehabilitation buildings.

Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited is an SPV between the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

The site will be used to house Dharavi residents who are not eligible for in-situ rehabilitation within Dharavi.

Officials said the Malad land parcel is the third major landholding to come into the possession of the DRP after Mother Dairy Land at Kurla and Jamas saltpan land at Mulund.

The site will primarily accommodate upper-floor residents and those who settled in Dharavi after January 1, 2011, and before November 15, 2022.

As per project terms and conditions, these residents will be resettled in modern, planned townships within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The official said that, as with other parcels allotted for the project, ownership of the Malad land will also remain with the DRP/SRA, while the SPV will have the development rights.

The total value of the 118-acre land is estimated at around Rs 540 crore, of which Rs 135 crore has already been paid by NMDPL as premium towards development rights.

“Of the 140 acres earmarked at Mukteshwar, 118 acres have now been handed over, while 22 acres remain under litigation,” he added.

Overall, the state has identified and allotted about 540 acres of land parcels within MMR for the purpose of dignified affordable housing as part of the Dharavi redevelopment project.

These include land at Kurla, salt pan lands at Kanjur, Bhandup and Mulund, and portions at the Deonar dumping ground, to facilitate large-scale rehabilitation.

The handover is expected to accelerate the construction of rehabilitation housing and provide momentum to the phased redevelopment so that Dharavikars can move into their new homes as per eligibility within the seven-year period.

It is estimated that about 1.25-1.5 lakh new homes will be constructed to rehabilitate about 10 lakh residents.

--IANS

na/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Sensex, Nifty open with mild gains amid AI discussions

Sensex, Nifty open with mild gains amid intense AI discussions

Science minister shares S. Korea's AI vision at India Impact Summit

Science minister shares S. Korea's AI vision at India Impact Summit

Priyanka Chopra wishes her parents on their anniversary, says ‘Today and always in my heart’

Priyanka Chopra wishes her parents on their anniversary, says ‘Today and always in my heart’

Champions League: Leverkusen, Bodo/Glimt, Newcastle win in knockout phase play-off first legs

Champions League: Leverkusen, Bodo/Glimt, Newcastle win in knockout phase play-off first legs

‘OpenAI for India’ to help build infrastructure, skills and local partnerships: Sam Altman

‘OpenAI for India’ to help build infrastructure, skills and local partnerships: Sam Altman

Maharashtra hands over 118-acre Malad land to Dharavi Redevelopment Project for rehab housing

Maharashtra hands over 118-acre Malad land to Dharavi Redevelopment Project for rehab housing

Ariana Grande congratulates Cynthia Erivo on her ‘Dracula’ show (Photo: Ariana Grande/Instagram)

Ariana Grande congratulates Cynthia Erivo on her ‘Dracula’ show

Hina Khan: Who said work and faith can't go hand in hand

Hina Khan: Who said work and faith can't go hand in hand

Bill Gates will not deliver keynote address at AI Impact Summit: Gates Foundation

Bill Gates not to deliver keynote address at AI Impact Summit, says Gates Foundation

Meenakshi Seshadri expresses gratitude to Subhash Ghai for shaping & potraying her like a 'diamond' in his films

Meenakshi Seshadri expresses gratitude to Subhash Ghai for potraying her like a 'diamond' in his films