Maharashtra CM Fadnavis felicitates World Cup-winning blind women’s cricket team

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met and felicitated the Indian blind women’s cricket team, who recently won the inaugural T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, at his office, congratulating the players for their historic achievement and outstanding performance on the world stage.

The chief minister lauded the team’s resilience, determination, and commitment, describing their success as a moment of immense pride for the nation.

The chief minister promised all possible support to the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) and Samarthanam Trust and appreciated their efforts in the betterment of Blind Cricket in the country. He also assured a government job to Ganga Kadam, who is from Maharashtra and was also the vice-captain of the team.

The players were also gifted iPhones by the chief minister, and he assured that the state will keep supporting all the visually impaired cricketers wherever possible.

During the interaction, Fadnavis personally congratulated each player and acknowledged the hard work, discipline, and courage that went into winning the World Cup. He expressed his admiration for the team’s journey and encouraged the players to continue their hard work and bring more laurels to the country.

Speaking on the occasion, G.K. Mahantesh, Chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), said, “This felicitation by the Hon’ble Chief Minister is not just an honour for our players, but a powerful message of recognition and inclusion. His words of encouragement will motivate our cricketers to dream bigger and continue inspiring countless young girls with visual impairments across the country.”

The blind women’s cricket team thanked the Chief Minister for his warm reception and support, calling the meeting a memorable moment in their journey and a strong boost for the future of blind cricket in India.

