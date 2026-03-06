Engineering student arrest case: Maha ATS probe reveals Ayan Shaikh's terror plan

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) A raid by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Mumbai aimed at exposing an online network of terrorist activities within the state, along with the arrest of engineering student Ayan Shaikh for alleged links to the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the Islamic State (ISIS), has resulted in some significant disclosures on Friday.

According to the ATS, preliminary investigations revealed that Shaikh had been living in Mumbai for the past six months and was allegedly working as a sleeper operative for Jaish-e-Mohammed. The terror outfit had reportedly assigned him the task of radicalising and recruiting young men.

As part of this responsibility, he allegedly attempted to brainwash and influence two fellow students as well as several close friends to work for the organisation. Investigators said that Shaikh had influenced two of his friends to such an extent that they had even begun planning to leave the country and participate in terrorist activities.

The ATS has recorded the statements of both students as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials also revealed that Shaikh was allegedly receiving financial support from handlers based in Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to carry out these activities. The funds were reportedly transferred through cryptocurrency channels. Authorities are currently examining his bank accounts and financial records to trace the exact amount of money he may have received.

Investigators further stated that Jaish-e-Mohammed had allegedly planned to use Shaikh to facilitate potential terrorist activities in Mumbai. Following these revelations, the Mumbai Crime Branch has also been alerted and has begun questioning several individuals who may be linked to the network.

According to ATS officials, several audio and video recordings of JeM leaders, including Azhar Masood and Mohammad Hafiz, were recovered from Shaikh’s mobile phone. The accused was reportedly active on encrypted messaging platforms, including Telegram, where extremist propaganda was widely circulated. The agency has also recovered numerous chats suggesting attempts to promote radicalisation and recruit new members.

During the investigation, officials found that Shaikh had shared extremist content and tried to recruit others through online platforms. He allegedly attempted to influence two of his close friends by adding them to Telegram groups that circulated propaganda related to Jaish-e-Mohammed and ISIS. However, the ATS clarified that while the two young men had accessed some of the material shared by Shaikh, they were not actively involved in any terror-related activities.

During interrogation, Shaikh reportedly disclosed details of suspicious conversations with foreign handlers and individuals believed to be associated with banned terrorist organisations, including Jaish-e-Mohammed and ISIS.

The encrypted messaging groups and Telegram channels in which Shaikh was active allegedly included several foreign nationals, and facilitators believed to be part of sleeper networks and recruitment modules linked to these organisations. Investigators also found that several individuals from different states of India were members of these groups, where extremist content was regularly shared, and discussions on radicalisation and recruitment were held.

The ATS has shared these inputs with other security and intelligence agencies across the country. Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and more revelations are expected in the coming days.

--IANS

jk/dpb