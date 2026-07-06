Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Bengaluru Blasters end league campaign with 11-run win over Gulbarga Mystics

Bengaluru, July 6 (IAN) Bengaluru Blasters finished the league phase of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 with a comfortable 11-run victory over the Gulbarga Mystics at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

The result also confirmed Coastal Kings Mangaluru as the third team to secure a playoff berth, joining Bengaluru Blasters and Shivamogga Yodhas in the knockout stage. Mysore Warriors and Gulbarga Mystics remain in contention for the final spot.

Having already secured their berth in Qualifier 1, Rohan Patil, Wahid Faizan Khan, and Shubhang Hegde helped the Blasters post 176/8 in 20 overs before two wicket hauls from Rohan Raju, Vidwath Kaverappa, and Nischith Rao restricted the Mystics to 165-8.

In the second innings, Kaverappa and Rao sliced through the Mystics' top order to leave them wobbling at 24-4 in 3.2 overs. Rao scalped Prakhar Chaturvedi and Sharath BR, while Kaverappa dismissed Lochan Gowda and Macneil Noronha in consecutive deliveries to put the Blasters firmly in control of the contest.

Coming in at no.5, Thippa Reddy ensured the Mystics stayed in the fight. He struck three boundaries and a six to place the Mystics at 51-4 by the end of the powerplay. While Dhruv Prabhakaran (15 off 18) and Manish Pandey (2 off 4) departed at the other end, Reddy raced to a 23-ball half-century through the middle overs.

The Mystics' prospects fell further when Rohan Naveen claimed Reddy, stumped in the 13th over at 101-7.

Just when the target seemed too steep, Kranthi Kumar (53 off 36) played a spirited knock to give the Blasters a late scare. Needing 31 off the final over, Kranthi Kumar hammered three consecutive sixes to bring up his half-century.

Rohan Patil extended his purple patch for the table toppers, smashing a 35-ball 51 with six fours and a six. The southpaw set the tone at the top of the innings, combining with Bhuvan Raju for 45 runs, followed by a 53-run stand with Wahid Faizan Khan (46 off 25) for the third wicket. Faizan Khan plundered six fours and two sixes before Ronit More removed him and Shivraj S in quick succession in the 12th over. Kranthi Kumar further halted the innings with a double blow in the 15th, accounting for Patil and Praveen Dubey.

A rain interruption at the end of the 15th over briefly stalled the Blasters' momentum, but captain Shubhang Hegde ensured they finished strong. Remaining unbeaten on 38 off just 20 deliveries with three fours and two sixes, Hegde carved two maximums in a 16-run final over to propel the Blasters to a competitive total. Kranthi Kumar was the pick of the Mystics' attack with figures of 3-28.

Brief scores:

Bengaluru Blasters 176/8 in 20 overs (Rohan Patil 51, Wahid Faizan Khan 46, Shubhang Hegde 38 not out, Kranthi Kumar 3-28, Ronit More 2-28) beat Gulbarga Mystics 165-8 in 20 overs (Thippa Reddy 55, Kranthi Kumar 53 not out, N Rao 2-31, Rohan Raju 2-35, Vidwath Kaverappa 2-41) by 11 runs.

--IANS

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