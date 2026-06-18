Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Aneeshwar Gautam to lead Hubli Tigers in Season 5

Bengaluru, June 18 (IANS) Hubli Tigers announced Aneeshwar Gautam as captain for the fifth edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 to be played in Bengaluru on Thursday. The franchise also unveiled its team jersey and launched the official Hubli Tigers anthem ahead of the upcoming season.

Hubli Tigers, champions of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 in 2023, enter the new season looking to add another title to their trophy cabinet. The franchise assembled a strong squad at the Season 5 Player Auction, headlined by the acquisitions of Abhinav Manohar and Mayank Agarawal, alongside a host of proven performers and emerging talent from across

Speaking after being named captain, Aneeshwar Gautam said, “When I was approached about the captaincy, I was slightly nervous. But Vinay Kumar and the coaching staff gave me a lot of confidence, and I received tremendous support from everyone in the team. It is an honour and a privilege to lead this side. Every year, going into the auction, I always hoped I would be picked by the Hubli Tigers. To now be leading this team feels very special.”

Head Coach Vinay Kumar praised the franchise's support structure and the balance within the squad.

“I can proudly say that this franchise works like an IPL franchise. The management gives the coaching staff the freedom to run the show and provides all the support required to get the best out of the players. They have been the backbone of this franchise from day one. This year, we have a wonderful team with a good mixture of youth and experience. We have done our job; now it is up to the players to go out there, give their best, and try to win this competition,” he said.

The event was attended by KSCA Vice-President Sujit Somasunder, Chairman of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Governing Council M.S. Keshava, KSCA Treasurer B.N. Madhukar, Hubli Tigers owner Shivek Jindal, and Sushil Kumar Jindal, along with players, coaching staff, and team management.

Hubli Tigers co-owner Sushil Kumar Jindal said, “This jersey is our destiny, and this anthem is our voice. Together, they represent the pride, resilience, and ambition of North Karnataka. Karnataka is a goldmine of raw talent, and our purpose is to provide a platform where young homegrown players can chase their dreams and fulfil their potential.”

The fifth edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 will be played from June 20 to July 12 across Mysuru, Hubballi, and Bengaluru, with six teams competing for the title. Hubballi will host 12 matches from June 27 to July 3 as the tournament returns to one of Karnataka's premier cricketing centres.

Hubli Tigers will begin their Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Season 5 campaign against Coastal Kings Mangaluru on June 21.

Earlier in the day, Mysore Warriors unveiled their jersey and announced Vyshak Vijaykumar as their captain.

Hubli Tigers Squad – Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 Season 5

Abhinav Manohar, Mayank Agarawal, CR Hardik Raj, Manvanth Kumar L, Shikhar Shetty, Abhishek Ahlawat, Aneeshwar Gautam, Vaibhav Sharma, Kumar LR, Tanish Mahesh, Aditya Goyal, Kruthik Krishna, Mohammed Taha, Rakshit S, Preetesh Ingle, Vikas Gowda, Ronak Yelwal, Vinayak Holla K, Rohan M Yareshmi, Adarsh

--IANS

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