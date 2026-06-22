June 22, 2026 1:51 PM हिंदी

‘Mahabharat’ actors Saurabh Raj Jain and Arpit Ranka seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar temple

‘Mahabharat’ actors Saurabh Raj Jain and Arpit Ranka seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar temple

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) ‘Mahabharat’ actors Saurabh Raj Jain and Arpit Ranka recently offered prayers at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple during the early morning Bhasma Aarti.

They joined devotees in witnessing the sacred ritual at the revered Jyotirlinga shrine. The actors, known for portraying Lord Krishna and Duryodhana in the popular television series, were seen offering prayers from the Nandi Hall and immersing themselves in the spiritual atmosphere of the centuries-old ceremony, which attracts devotees from across the country.

Saurabh and Arpit also sought blessings for the success of their upcoming show. Speaking to IANS, Arpit shared, “I don’t come to Baba’s court on my own—I am invited here. Without being called, I cannot come. Baba’s love is so immense that tears came to my eyes. Whenever I see Baba, I feel so much love that I cannot express it in words. And with me today is the entire team of our show 'Mere Krishn.”

Saurabh Raj added, “The experience of witnessing the Bhasma Aarti for the first time cannot be expressed in words. The feeling that comes when one arrives here and has the sacred darshan can only be experienced, not described. What I felt today cannot be put into words.”

On a related note, “Mere Krishn” is based on the divine life and journey of Shree Krishn. The play is directed by veteran theatre artist Rajiiv Singh Dinkaar and jointly produced by Vivek Gupta, Rajiiv Singh Dinkaar, and Vishnu Patil. Its script has been penned by Dr. Naresh Katyayan, while the original musical score is composed by Udbhav Ojha and voiced by acclaimed playback singer Shaan.

Sourabh, widely recognized for his memorable performances in television shows such as “Remix,” “Uttaran,” “Mahabharat,” and “Mahakali.”

Arpit, on the other hand, is known for portraying Duryodhana in “Mahabharat” and Kans in “RadhaKrishn.”

--IANS

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