Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis unveils mascot, kit and logo of 'Pune Grand Tour' Cycling Competition

Pune, Oct 29 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced and unveiled the mascot, kit and logo of the 'Pune Grand Tour' Cycling Competition, which will serve as a qualification event for the LA 2028 Summer Olympics, allowing international participants to earn crucial race points through a multi-stage, multi-day road race scheduled from January 19 to 23 in 2026.

As a demonstration of strength behind the Pune Grand Tour, CM Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar led the event partners, including the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), the Ministry of Sports and Youth Welfare, Maharashtra, and the Pune District Administration, to commit to fostering a cycling revolution in Maharashtra and across India.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “It is a momentous occasion for all of us as we set out to bring India’s first-ever UCI 2.2 global cycling event to Pune. The Pune Grand Tour represents a defining moment for Maharashtra’s sporting vision, demonstrating our commitment to developing sports infrastructure. Pune Grand Tour hopes to act as a foundation in creating an eco-system to nurture talent and make our own national cycling heroes.”

Classified as an elite event in UCI’s annual calendar, the Pune Grand Tour is regarded as India’s pioneering step onto the international stage, combining athletes’ grit, glory, and passion for a world-class competition. Covering a challenging 437 km route, the Pune Grand Tour will serve as Maharashtra’s showcase event – highlighting a dynamic mix of Pune District’s urban areas, hilly terrain, and rural landscapes.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who is also a Guardian Minister of Pune, said, “Cycling is much more than a sport. It is an international phenomenon, and yet, India as a country has not joined this global community. This is why, I feel today marks a historic turning point for Pune, Maharashtra and India. Today, we have taken our first steps to join the world cycling community.”

Jitendra Dudi, Pune District Collector and Pune Grand Tour in-charge, added, “With the Pune Grand Tour, India takes a bold stride onto the world cycling stage. Our ambition for the Pune Grand Tour 2026 is to spark a revolution in this great country – to encourage India’s youth to take cycling as a professional sport. We want to build a legacy where cycling is seen not just as recreation, but as a serious pathway to global sporting excellence.”

With the onset of the Pune Grand Tour, India seeks to write a new chapter in creating a cycling culture, with renewed energy, investment, and commitment from stakeholders.

