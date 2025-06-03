Maha cabinet clears formation of State Scheduled Tribes Commission

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday gave its approval for the establishment of the state's Scheduled Tribes Commission.

The cabinet also cleared the creation of posts and ancillary expenses for the commission.

"At the central level, there are two separate commissions for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the country. The subjects related to both these commissions are different. Therefore, there is a need to have two separate commissions. Also, in the 51st Tribal Advisory Council, it was recommended to establish a separate Scheduled Tribes Commission in the state of Maharashtra. Accordingly, this commission is being established," said the government statement.

The Maharashtra State Scheduled Castes Commission will have a chairman and four non-official members. The commission will have 26 posts to take care of its day-to-day functioning.

The cabinet approved a provision of Rs 4.20 crore for these posts as well as for the salaries, allowances and office space, furniture, electricity, telephone, fuel and ancillary expenses on a rent basis for the members of the commission.

The cabinet made it clear that the State Scheduled Castes Commission will continue to function independently. The Cabinet has given in-principle approval to give statutory status to both these commissions.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also considered providing compensation to the farmers hit by unseasonal rains in various parts of Maharashtra. The cabinet reviewed the damage caused to the harvested crops due to unseasonal rains in the state. Several ministers raised the issue of providing compensation to the farmers for the damage caused to the agriculture and harvested crops.

Relief and Rehabilitation Principal Secretary Sonia Sethi, in her presentation, said that at the cabinet meeting held on May 27, it was suggested to provide funds for immediate assistance for the repair and reconstruction of collapsed houses.

Accordingly, a fund of Rs 49 crore has been distributed. Of the Rs 49 crore, the government has disbursed Rs 5 crore for the Konkan division, Rs 12 crore for Pune division, Rs 5 crore for Nashik division, Rs 12 crore for Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar division, Rs 5 crore for Amravati division and Rs 10 crore for Nagpur division.

At the same time, the compensation rates and norms to be paid for loss of crops due to natural calamities notified by the Central Government or the State Government for Kharif 2025 and onwards will remain as per the government decision dated March 27, 2023.

Accordingly, the instructions given as per the government decision dated January 1, 2024, have been superseded, said Sonia Sethi.

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and Port Development Minister Nilesh Rane said that the dry fish has been damaged due to the rain. They demanded compensation for the fishermen also. CM Fadnavis thereafter asked the relief and rehabilitation department to submit a proposal in this regard.

Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale said that roads and small bridges have been damaged due to rain and suggested that they should be repaired.

Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai demanded that the Rural Development Department give instructions for repairing roads in rural areas. CM Fadnavis also directed that the repair of roads and bridges in the areas where red alert was declared in the last fifteen days should be considered.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department Deepak Kapoor told the cabinet that there is 14.5 TMC of water storage in the reservoir of Ujani Dam, 28 TMC in Jayakwadi Dam and 3.72 TMC in Gosikhurd Dam.

The water scarcity situation in the state has improved. Compared to last week, the number of villages requiring tanker supply has decreased by 200 and the number of tankers by 336.

Water supply through tankers is underway in two districts, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Jalna, said Sanjay Khandare, Principal Secretary and Water Supply and Sanitation Department.

