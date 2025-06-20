June 20, 2025 9:14 PM हिंदी

'First Roar' of Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ to sound on actor's birthday on June 22

A poster of Vijay's Jana Nayagan (Photo Credit: PR)

Chennai, June 20 (IANS) The makers of actor Vijay's last film 'Jana Nayagan' on Friday announced that the "First Roar" from the film would sound on the midnight of June 22, the birthday of actor Vijay.

Taking to its X timeline, KVN Productions, the firm producing the film, wrote, "A lion is always a lion and his first roar is incoming June 22 | 12.00 AM #JanaNayaganTheFirstRoar #JanaNayagan"

Jana Nayagan is to storm theatres worldwide on January 9, 2026. Directed by H. Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, the film, a magnum opus, has triggered huge expectations as it’s the final act of one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable stars.

The film is being looked upon as a tribute to Vijay’s extraordinary journey, both on-screen and beyond.

Releasing just ahead of Makar Sankranti and Pongal (January 14, 2026), Jana Nayagan is expected to set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

Already, the film has been garnering a lot of attention with its first-look poster setting the Internet on fire. The film has a talented cast and an exceptionally gifted technical crew.

Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature a host of stars including actors Mamitha Baiju, Bollywood star Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, director Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.

On the technical front, the film will have cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and music by one of India's top music directors, Anirudh. Editing for the film is by Pradeep E Raghav and stunts for the film have been choreographed by Anal Arasu. Art direction for the film has been handled by Selva.

Sources close to the unit say that KVN Productions and Phars Film have crafted a worldwide release strategy that will ensure Thalapathy Vijay’s final cinematic outing reaches every corner of the globe.

--IANS

Mkr/

