Jannik Sinner teams up with Italian tenor Bocelli to release duet titled 'Polvere e Gloria'

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) World No.1 men's tennis player Jannik Sinner has teamed up with the famous Italian opera tenor Andrea Bocelli to release a duet titled 'Polvere e Gloria', which means 'Dust and Glory'.

The song features English and Italian lyrics and is accompanied by a music video that contains footage of the two of them side by side at a piano, as well as clips of them both from their childhood. Sinner is repeating parts of his winning and losing speeches in the song.

"I am very happy and honoured to be part of this project with Andrea, who for 30 years has been a unique and extraordinary voice, a flag for our country in the rest of the world. I could never have imagined hearing my voice in one of his songs. It's extremely moving," Sinner was quoted as saying by BCC.

The release of the single comes as Sinner was defeated by Alexander Bublik in the second round of the Halle Open on Thursday, following his French Open final loss to Carlos Alcaraz.

Announcing the release of the duet on Instagram, Bocelli and Sinner wrote, "Every life is a potential work of art: each of us bears the sweet responsibility of nurturing our talents in the daily acrobatics of living, pursuing our dreams while remaining steadfastly true to our values.

"This duet is such a bold leap that it has ignited our passion, born of a shared and unwavering desire to express our deep belief that nothing is impossible. "Values bring people together and transcend all barriers…

"And so, here we are, together, with a small gift: a song, to celebrate the dedication, authenticity, love for life, and the importance (and priceless beauty) of the journey; often far more enriching and moving than any possible destination.

“Dust and Glory” is all this: music, lyrics, and song, in a joyful and unexpected encounter... A wager to join voices in honouring the values we believe in… The ones that lead each of us (in our own way, with what we have) to commit, to act, to love and respect each other, to grow every day, and to become truly victorious: champions of humanity, artists of life."

Bocelli is the most successful classical artist of all time. He has sung for Popes, Presidents, and royalty, performed in many of the greatest concert halls and opera houses, and has sold 85 million records worldwide. He has a Golden Globe, 7 Classical BRITs, and 7 World Music Awards under his belt, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Sinner, who won the US Open in 2024 and the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025, will turn his sights to the grass-court major Wimbledon, with the main draw beginning on June 30.

