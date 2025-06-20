June 20, 2025 7:07 PM हिंदी

Eight core industries record 0.7 pc growth in May, cement and steel production up

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 0.7 per cent in May compared to the same month last year, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry data showed on Friday.

The production of cement, steel, coal, and refinery products recorded positive growth last month.

The final growth rate of the Index of Eight Core Industries for February, March and April was observed at 3.4, 4.5 and 1.0 per cent, respectively, said the ministry.

The cumulative growth rate of the ICI during April to May, 2025-26 is 0.8 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

In May, coal production increased by 2.8 per cent over May. Its cumulative index increased by 3.1 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum refinery production increased by 1.1 per cent in May. Its cumulative index declined by 1.7 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over the corresponding period of the previous year, as per the ministry data.

Steel production increased by 6.7 per cent and its cumulative index increased by 5.5 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production also rose by 9.2 per cent in May. Its cumulative index increased by 7.8 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation declined by 5.8 per cent in May, and its cumulative index declined by 2.2 per cent during April to May, 2025-26 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of the production of eight core industries -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity.

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), said the ministry.

--IANS

na/vd

