Magic Moments expands its category-defining Flavours of India portfolio with bold new expression

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Radico Khaitan Limited -- one of the largest spirits companies in India -- announces the launch of Magic Moments Aam Panna, the newest addition to its highly successful Flavours of India portfolio.

Inspired by one of the country's most loved beverages, the launch reinforces Magic Moments' commitment to celebrating India's rich flavour heritage through innovative and contemporary experiences.

The launch marks another milestone in the remarkable journey of Magic Moments Vodka, India's No.1 and the 5th Largest Vodka Brand globally. Having delivered 8.6 million cases in FY2026 and over 3.25 million cases in Q1 FY2027, the brand continues to redefine category growth through consumer-centric flavour innovation.

Crafted to capture the nostalgia, vibrancy and refreshment, Magic Moments Aam Panna combines the tangy character of raw mangoes with the smoothness of premium vodka. Refined through Magic Moments' signature 5-stage filtration process, the new variant delivers a balanced sweet-and-sour taste profile with a crisp finish designed for the Indian palate.

With the launch of Aam Panna, the Flavours of India portfolio now brings together some of the country's most iconic flavour inspirations, including Thandaai, Alphonso Mango and Jamun SpicyMint. Rooted in the campaign thought "Soul of India", the launch celebrates the flavours, memories and cultural experiences that unite consumers across generations and geographies.

With an estimated 60 per cent market share, Magic Moments has played a defining role in shaping the evolution of India's vodka market.

Indian vodka category is undergoing a multi-year structural transformation, driven by changing consumer preferences, premiumisation, cocktail culture, growing in-home social occasions, and increasing acceptance of white spirits among new-age consumers.

Flavoured vodka has emerged as one of the strongest growth drivers for the category, accounting for over 75 per cent of vodka volumes in Q1 FY2027, as innovation continues to attract new consumers and encourage experimentation. While vodka accounts for nearly 28-30 per cent of global spirits consumption, its share within India's IMFL market was 4.3 per cent in FY2026 and 6.1 per cent in Q1 FY2027, underscoring the significant headroom for long-term category growth.

Commenting on the launch, Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan, said: "Magic Moments has consistently led the evolution of the vodka category in India through meaningful innovation and a deep understanding of consumer preferences. The Flavours of India portfolio is a celebration of India's rich culinary heritage and our belief that local flavour inspiration can create truly differentiated experiences for consumers. The outstanding success of Jamun SpicyMint, Alphonso Mango and Thandaai has reinforced the growing demand for authentic Indian flavours. Aam Panna is the next expression of this journey. It captures one of India's most loved summer experiences and reimagines it for today's consumers in a contemporary format. As consumers increasingly seek flavours that feel familiar, relevant and rooted in culture, we believe Aam Panna will further strengthen our leadership in the flavoured vodka segment while continuing to expand the category."

Kunal Madan, Chief Marketing Officer, Radico Khaitan, said, "At Magic Moments, innovation begins with culture. It is not just about what we put in the bottle, but also how we take it to consumers. With Aam Panna, we are backing the launch with a robust, digital-first marketing mix that brings together social media, contemporary storytelling and highly relevant, culture- and geography-led communication. With Kriti Sanon as the face of the campaign, we are bringing this distinctly Indian flavour to consumers through a fresh, contemporary lens that is rooted in local relevance."

What began as a bold vision to create a distinctly Indian flavoured vodka portfolio has evolved into one of the strongest growth drivers for Magic Moments. The Flavours of India range has received an overwhelming response from consumers across markets. The success reflects a growing consumer preference for authentic, culturally rooted flavour experiences that blend familiarity with contemporary consumption occasions.

Magic Moments Aam Panna will be available in Quart, Pint, Nip, 180 ml Pocket Pack and 90 ml Pocket Pack formats across key markets including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Delhi, Maharashtra, Daman, Goa, Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal, Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

--IANS

ag/