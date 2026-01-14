Magh Mela 2026: Prayagraj witnesses massive pilgrim turnout

Prayagraj, Jan 14 (IANS) The Magh Mela in Prayagraj is once again drawing huge crowds as devotees throng the Sangam to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, coinciding with Shattila Ekadashi. By 8 a.m. on Wednesday, around 15 lakh devotees had already immersed themselves in the confluence, with participants ranging from young children to elderly citizens.

This year, it is estimated that over 2 crore pilgrims will take a dip at the Sangam, celebrating both religious faith and India’s rich cultural heritage.

The chilly weather did not deter devotees, highlighting that the ritual is not just a spiritual activity but a celebration of tradition. People have travelled not only from Prayagraj but also from other sacred cities such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Mathura to participate in the holy bathing.

Security arrangements have been intensified to manage the massive crowds. The administration banned four-wheeler entry into mela areas from January 13 to ensure smooth movement.

Police Commissioner Jogendra Kumar stated that mounted police, foot patrolling teams, water police, and RAF personnel are deployed across the mela premises. Barricading and diversion plans have been implemented to safely manage the flow of pilgrims. AI-based cameras are also monitoring crowd movement in real-time, enabling authorities to take preventive measures if required.

However, the festivities were slightly marred by fire incidents at the mela for the second time in 24 hours. On Wednesday evening, a fire broke out in tents at Sector 4’s Brahmasthan area.

According to Chief Executive Officer Animesh Singh, two tents were completely destroyed, and a third was partially damaged, with no casualties reported. Preliminary reports suggest that a lit lamp used for worship may have caused the incident.

The previous day, a massive fire at Sector 5’s Narayan Shukla Dham camp destroyed 15 tents and 20 shops. Authorities said a short circuit was the likely cause, and fire tenders took hours to control the blaze.

The Magh Mela, which began on January 3, will continue until Maha Shivaratri on February 15. Despite the fire incidents, the mela is witnessing unprecedented participation, reflecting the deep-rooted faith and devotion of millions of pilgrims who gather annually at the Sangam.

--IANS

brt/uk