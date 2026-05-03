Madrid Open: Sinner crushes Zverev to script historic fifth straight Masters 1000 title

Madrid, May 3 (IANS) World No. 1 Jannik Sinner delivered a commanding performance to defeat Alexander Zverev and clinch the men’s singles title at the Mutua Madrid Open, creating history with a fifth consecutive ATP Masters 1000 triumph.

The Italian needed just 58 minutes to seal a one-sided 6-1, 6-2 victory, extending his remarkable run at the elite level. With the win, Sinner became the first player since the series began in 1990 to capture five straight Masters 1000 titles, underlining his dominance across surfaces.

Sinner dictated play from the outset, breaking early and never allowing Zverev to settle into rhythm. He converted all four break points he earned while not facing a single break point on his own serve. His efficiency on first serves was striking, winning 93 per cent of those points, as he controlled rallies with precision from the baseline.

“I started the match very well, breaking straightaway. He was not playing his best tennis today, so I just tried to go with my front foot and I’m very happy obviously about the level I’m playing. Incredible winning another title like this, that means a lot to me. It’s been another incredible tournament,” Sinner was quoted by ATP.

The Madrid crown marks Sinner’s ninth Masters 1000 title and completes a dominant stretch that began after his retirement in Shanghai last October. Since then, the 24-year-old has lifted trophies in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo and now Madrid, dropping only a handful of sets across these campaigns.

Notably, Sinner also became the first player to win the season’s opening four Masters 1000 events, having earlier completed the ‘Sunshine Double’ without losing a set and then overcoming Carlos Alcaraz in Monte-Carlo.

The Italian now stands on the brink of further milestones. He is one title away from completing the coveted Career Golden Masters, a feat achieved only by Novak Djokovic, and will have the opportunity to do so at the upcoming Rome Masters on home soil.

--IANS

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