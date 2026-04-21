Madonna on returning to Coachella: Moment in history, I’ll never forget

Los Angeles, April 21 (IANS) Queen of pop Madonna, who made a return to Coachella joining headliner Sabrina Carpenter, thanked the “Expresso” hitmaker for helping her bring her upcoming album "Confessions II” on stage.

Madonna took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images featuring her and Carpenter from their performance at Coachella, a festival that features a myriad genres of music, including rock, pop, hip-hop, and EDM, alongside multiple stages. It was founded in 1999 and takes place over two weekends in April.

Madonna wrote as the caption: “Still flying high since Friday night at Coachella! Thank you to Sabrina and everyone who made it possible To Bring Confessions II back to where it began -was such a thrill! A moment in history, I will never forget! I FEEL SO FREE

It was almost two decades ago, when Madonna performed at Coachella, the music icon had told the crowd during her performance.

"I was in the dance tent, and it was the first time I performed Confessions on a Dance Floor Part One' in America. And that was such a thrill for me, so you can imagine what a thrill it is to be back 20 years later,” she added.

The 67-year-old pop icon’s music incorporates social, political, sexual, and religious themes. Madonna has had a significant socio-cultural impact across the 20th and 21st centuries and is often regarded as one of the greatest musicians of all time.

She has since earned 18 multi-platinum albums globally, including Like a Virgin, True Blue, The Immaculate Collection, and Confessions on a Dance Floor, her 21st-century bestseller.

Like a Prayer, Ray of Light, and Music were ranked among Rolling Stone's greatest albums of all time. Madonna's top-charting singles include "Like a Virgin", "Material Girl", "La Isla Bonita", "Like a Prayer", "Vogue", "Take a Bow", "Frozen", "Music", "Hung Up", and "4 Minutes".

--IANS

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