Madhuri Dixit wishes Asha Bhosale on her 92nd birthday: “Your voice has been the soundtrack to our lives”

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Bollywood music icon Asha Bhosle turned a year older on the 8th of September. The legend who turned 92 was celebrated by a lot of fans and many celebrities who took to their social media in wishing the living legend well.

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her social media account in wishing Asha Bhosale on her special day. Sharing a beautiful picture of the two, Madhuri penned, “Happy Birthday! Today, we celebrate not just a birthday but a lifetime of melodies that have touched countless hearts across generations. Your voice has been the soundtrack to our lives—evoking love, joy, nostalgia, and every emotion in between.”

She further wrote, “From timeless classics to bold, experimental numbers, you’ve been a true pioneer, constantly reinventing yourself and inspiring millions. Your journey is a testament to passion, resilience, and the magic of music.” Dixit added, “On this very special day, we honour not only the artist but also the incredible woman behind the voice—a symbol of grace, strength, and unwavering dedication to your craft. May your 92nd year be filled with love, good health, and the same harmony you’ve brought into the world through your songs. The stage may hold your music, but our hearts will always hold you. With immense respect and gratitude, Happy birthday, Asha Tai!” Bollywood music legend Hariharan too took to his social media account in sharing an unseen picture of himself with Asha Bhosale from the archives and wishing her on her birthday.

He wrote, “Some memories never fade… they live in the heart like music itself. Recording Aabshaar-e-Ghazal with Asha ji was one of the most treasured chapters of my journey. On your 92nd birthday, I bow to your timeless voice, your unmatched spirit, and the warmth with which you have guided me.” He added, “To me, you will always be a mentor, an inspiration, and above all, a beloved Asha ji. Wishing you boundless joy, health, and music always, @asha.bhosle.” Asha Bhosale’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosale too wished her beloved grandmother on her birthday. Sharing a beautiful picture, she wrote, "Happy birthday to meri choti si asha!! #92 or #29?? "Hmm?" wrote Zanai.

As soon as Zanai shared the beautiful post, Asha Bhosale's fans flooded to the comments section to wish the legend on her special day. For the uninitiated, on Asha Bhosale's 90th birthday, she had performed at grand concerts in Mumbai and Dubai, where she sang her hit songs for hours and owned the stage like a boss with a lot of energy and zeal, inspiring millions. At 92, Asha Bhosle continues to be a symbol of timeless music, unmatched energy, and artistic brilliance.

