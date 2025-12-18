December 18, 2025 1:00 PM हिंदी

Madhuri Dixit reflects on the evolution of direction from 'Abodh' to 'Mrs Deshpande'

Madhuri Dixit reflects on the evolution of filmmaking from 'Abodh' to 'Mrs Deshpande'

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit reflected on the evolution of filmmaking over the years from her debut movie 'Abodh' to her upcoming drama "Mrs Deshpande".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, she shared that things are much more organized these days, which was not the case back then.

Madhuri was asked, "So you have completed almost 40 years in the industry. How was it like being directed back in the 80s and 90s, and how much the scene has changed from 'Abodh' to 'Mrs Deshpande'?"

Reacting to this, the 'Dhak Dhak' girl told IANS, "I think at that time there were only five or six very organized producers, like Yash Chopra, B R Chopra, Subhash Ghai, Rajshri Productions, and a few more, and the rest was pretty unorganized. Today, it is very organized. Back then, we relied more on spontaneity; today, we can prepare for a role. You get a script, along with amenities such as the RVs, where you can chill after every shot or get ready. At that time, we did not have all this; we used to sit under the sun, with an umbrella over our heads."

"So, there are a lot of things where the comfort of the actor is taken care of, and also because the character is so prepared that you know what you are going to wear, you know what your look is going to be, we do a lot of prep for the roles, we have readings, which never used to happen then," added Madhuri.

During the interaction, the 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' actress also revealed why she is not visible on screen too often these days?

She stated that she wants to focus on projects that she can be excited about.

The 'Devdas' actress went on to share, "Well, I want to do roles that are exciting. I want to do characters where every morning I get up and say, "Hey, I am going to work on this film or on this series", and be very excited about it. I want to work with filmmakers like Nagesh (Kukunoor), who I know will do justice with the characters that they have."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi’s claim, says India’s production and manufacturing are rising

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi’s claim, says India’s production and manufacturing are rising

3rd Test: Conway, Latham historic stand powers NZ to 334-1 vs WI on Day 1

3rd Test: Conway, Latham historic stand powers NZ to 334-1 vs WI on Day 1

Randeep Hooda reveals what he really does during jungle safaris

Randeep Hooda reveals what he really does during jungle safaris

Indian community in Oman very excited for PM Modi’s visit

Indian community in Oman excited to meet PM Modi

Monali Thakur shares why she had to go inside the garbage bin at Zurich airport

Monali Thakur shares why she had to go inside the garbage bin at Zurich airport

Madhuri Dixit reflects on the evolution of filmmaking from 'Abodh' to 'Mrs Deshpande'

Madhuri Dixit reflects on the evolution of direction from 'Abodh' to 'Mrs Deshpande'

India-Oman free trade pact to bolster economic engagement with Gulf

India-Oman free trade pact to bolster economic engagement with Gulf

Is high-fat cheese healthy for your brain?

Is high-fat cheese healthy for your brain?

Karan Johar says he is looking forward to Aditya Dhar’s next project after massive success of ‘Dhurandhar’

Karan Johar says he is looking forward to Aditya Dhar’s next project after massive success of ‘Dhurandhar’

Kerala HC stays ED notice against CM Vijayan in KIIFB Masala Bonds case

Kerala HC stays ED notice against CM Vijayan in KIIFB Masala Bonds case