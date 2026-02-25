Madhuri Dixit experiences the world's busiest street - Shibuya Crossing in Japan, calls it ‘pure energy’

Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene recently expressed their thrill upon visiting the iconic Shibuya Crossing in Japan, which is widely regarded as the busiest street crossing in the world.

The couple is currently soaking in the beautiful sights and sounds of Japan, and are seen exploring some of Tokyo’s most vibrant neighbourhoods. Madhuri recent took to her social media account in sharing glimpses of their travel diaries with fans on social media.

Madhuri took to her social media account to post a series of pictures from their outing and wrote, “Omotesando and Ginza - amazing shopping, incredible food, and the simple joy of window shopping as life passes by with all the beautiful people.” She added, “Shibuya and its crazy crossing where thousands pass every day - pure energy.Another beautiful evening explored together. #JapanDiaries.”

The pictures shared by Madhuri reflect the couple’s excitement as they immersed themselves in the culture, food and bustling city life.

Earlier, the couple, in a joint post, had shared a video capturing a breathtaking view of the sun setting over the city skyline from the iconic Tokyo Sky Tree.

The clip featured Shah Rukh Khan's song, Sooraj Hua Maddham from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, playing in the background.

Madhuri and Nene were seen smiling together as the warm hues of the setting sun casted a golden glow over the city and over their faces too.

Sharing the video, they captioned it as, “Nothing beats a good sunset after a well traveled day, right? #JapanDiaries #TokyoSkytree #sunsets”

The beloved couple was also seen posing for some perfect postcard clicks from their time in Fuji.

