Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sonam and others shower love on new parents Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Bollywood’s power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who welcomed their baby boy, are receiving an outpouring of love and wishes from the film fraternity.

From Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor and several other celebrities, took to social media to congratulate the new parents and celebrate their joyous milestone. Taking to the comments section of the couple’s announcement post, Madhuri wrote, “Congratulations to both of you! Sending love to the little one.” Anil Kapoor commented, “Congratulations Vicky.”

Sonam Kapoor extended her wishes, writing, “Amazing both of you. All my love.”

Rhea Kapoor wrote, “congratulations to both.” Bipasha Basu congratulated the new parents, writing, “Congratulations to both of you Love to the little bundle of joy.”

Extending his best wishes, Rajkummar Rao said, “Heartiest Congratulations @vickykaushal09 and @katrinakaif This is the most beautiful feeling. God bless you guys and the little one.”

Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and Ayushmann Khurrana also extended their heartfelt wishes to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on the arrival of their baby boy.

On November 7, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared the joyous news of becoming parents to a baby boy. The couple took to Instagram to make the announcement through a heartfelt greeting card that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky.” Keeping it simple yet touching, they captioned the post, “Blessed. Om.”

Earlier, on September 23, 2025, the duo had revealed their pregnancy in a joint social media post, featuring a Polaroid-style picture of the couple with Katrina lovingly cradling her baby bump. The post was accompanied by the caption, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

