July 08, 2025 4:05 PM हिंदी

Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘The Wives’ goes on floors in Mumbai

Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘The Wives’ goes on floors in Mumbai

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who is known for films like Chandni Bar, Page 3, Fashion, Heroine, Traffic Signal and others, has started the production on his upcoming film ‘The Wives’ in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The film was announced earlier this year, and stars Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa and Freddy Daruvala.

Madhur Bhandarkar, who also boasts of a Padma Shri awardee known for his bold, hard-hitting takes on society, is turning his lens towards the heart of Bollywood with his next feature, The Wives.

Talking about the film, Madhur Bhandarkar shared, “With ‘The Wives’, I want to peel back yet another glamorous layer of society and show what really lies beneath. This film will be a bold, unapologetic look at the secrets, struggles, and resilience of women who are often seen but seldom heard”.

The filmmaker is known for touching upon the gritty realities hidden beneath dazzling facades through his films, and was considered the poster boy of realistic cinema before Anurag Kashyap took the baton from him. With decades of storytelling that challenges the status quo, the filmmaker aims to unmask the shadows behind the limelight, exposing the struggles, secrets, and social dynamics of an industry he knows inside out.

‘The Wives’ also marks Bhandarkar’s second collaboration with producer Pranav Jain of P J Motion Pictures, after their successful project India Lockdown which won hearts with its straight-to-OTT release.

Pranav Jain said, “Collaborating with Madhur sir again is truly exciting. He has a rare gift for telling stories that make people sit up and think. The Wives will be an eye-opener and I’m proud to be backing a project that’s so honest and relevant”.

Produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion Pictures, the film is set to be another thought-provoking addition to the director’s celebrated filmography.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

'We always planned on coming back... here we are again', says Kohli on attending Wimbledon match at Centre Court

'We always planned on coming back... here we are again', says Kohli on attending Wimbledon match at Centre Court

Deepti Sharma closes in on becoming top-ranked T20I bowler

Deepti Sharma closes in on becoming top-ranked T20I bowler

Shabana Azmi & Javed Akhtar reiterate their faith in Air India; Call it 'best inflight service'

Shabana Azmi & Javed Akhtar reiterate their faith in Air India; Call it 'best inflight service'

Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘The Wives’ goes on floors in Mumbai

Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘The Wives’ goes on floors in Mumbai

Niddhi Agerwal showers praise on director Caarthick Raju's Telugu film 'Single'

Niddhi Agerwal showers praise on director Caarthick Raju's Telugu film 'Single'

Dhvani Bhanushali: ‘Psycho Saiyaan’ was one of the first big leaps in my journey

Dhvani Bhanushali: ‘Psycho Saiyaan’ was one of the first big leaps in my journey

Karathey Babu director calls Kaali Venkat "a gem of a performer"

Karathey Babu director calls Kaali Venkat "a gem of a performer"

Upasana Kamineni Konidela reveals why she observes the Sai Baba Vrat religiously

Upasana Kamineni Konidela reveals why she observes the Sai Baba Vrat religiously

Mahrang Baloch sent to 10-day police remand by Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court

Mahrang Baloch sent to 10-day police remand by Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court

Bihar cabinet approves 35 pc reservation in govt jobs for native women (File Photo)

Bihar cabinet approves 35 pc reservation in govt jobs for native women