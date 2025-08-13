Nafisa Ali: SC’s decision to rid Delhi roads of dogs is totally devastating

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Following the Supreme Court’s verdict on relocating stray dogs to shelters in Delhi-NCR, veteran actress-politcian Nafisa Ali, who cannot imagine her life “without dogs”, says the decision to “rid Delhi roads of dogs is totally devastating” and said it’s a “disaster in making.”

Nafisa took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images of herself feeding strays at a beach in Goa.

She wrote: “I cannot imagine my life without dogs. Street dogs are the kindest and loving. The Supreme Courts of India’s decision to rid Delhi roads of dogs is totally devastating.”

“They live for 14 years. Animals react on instinct. This is a disaster in the making,” she added.

The veteran star said that her months of “lockdown during Covid and that when she was recovering from cancer, she shared a heartwarming experience with all the dogs on Morjim beach in Goa.”

“The lockdown was tough and lonely , but caring for the beach dogs brought a sense of purpose and comfort. I fed them every evening, Interact with them. Their companionship probably made the isolation more bearable. #delhidogs,” she said.

Bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan directed civic bodies across Delhi-NCR to immediately capture all stray dogs and relocate them to shelters, citing serious concerns over public safety and the rising risk of rabies.

The Justice Pardiwala-led Bench described the situation as “grim” and emphasised that urgent action was necessary to ensure the safety of children, women, and the elderly on the streets.

Directing the MCD, NDMC, and civic agencies in Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad to make the streets completely free of stray dogs, the top court issued a stern warning that any organisation or group obstructing their removal would face strict legal action.

The Supreme Court has ordered these civic agencies to begin picking up all stray dogs in their jurisdictions and move them to designated shelters. If such shelters do not already exist, the authorities have been asked to construct them without delay and submit a report on the infrastructure to the apex court within eight weeks.

Nafisa is known for her work in films such as Junoon, Major Saab, Life In A... Metro, Guzaarish and Yamla Pagla Deewana to name a few.

