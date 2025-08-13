Jennifer Aniston recalls fighting with studio over ‘Horrible Bosses’ ‘wig’

Los Angeles, Aug 13 (IANS) Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston recalled how she battled a studio over a brunette hued wig for the 2011 comedy “Horrible Bosses.”

Aniston told Vanity Fair during a career retrospective video interview that she fought Warner Bros. to wear a brunette wig in the 2011 comedy “Horrible Bosses.” The studio wanted Aniston on-screen with her iconic blonde tresses.

“I fought for that wig. That was not an easy battle,” Aniston said.

The actress said: “I wanted (my character) to look different. The argument from the studio, and I am sorry to call you out, was that ‘we are afraid it won’t look like you.’ That’s kind of the point! I still think it might look a little bit like me. But I’m glad I fought for it and stuck to my guns.”

Aniston starred in “Horrible Bosses” as Dr. Julia Harris, a sexually aggressive dentist who is harassing her assistant (Charlie Day), reports variety.com.

The raunchy R-rated comedy, along with 2013’s “We’re the Millers,” was seen as a big change in pace for Aniston as it actively pivoted away from her persona as a “girl next door.”

“I was always seen as a girl next door or the ingenuine,” Aniston said.

“It was so fun to play something like this because it’s so far away from anything that I am. That’s what the director liked. It’s so much not what you would expect from (me). That was the fun of it. That’s what made it more creatively exciting for me obviously.”

“Horrible Bosses,” also starring Jason Bateman, Jason Sudeikis, Colin Farrell, Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx, was a box office hit with just over $200 million worldwide.

The 56-year-old actress and the majority of the original cast returned for the 2014 sequel, “Horrible Bosses 2.”

--IANS

dc/