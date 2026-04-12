Madhur Bhandarkar recalls working with late Asha Bhosle in 'Satta', 'Corporate', & 'Page 3'

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar mourned the loss of the celebrated singer Asha Bhosle with a nostalgic social media post.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the 'Fashion' maker recalled the fond memories of working with the legendary singer, who lent her voice for 3 of his projects - 'Satta', 'Corporate', and 'Page 3'.

Bidding his final goodbye to the acclaimed singer, Bhandarkar wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Farewell to a legendary, incomparable icon whose soulful voice transcended generations. I cherish the memories of working with @asha.bhosle Tai on the films Satta, Corporate, and Page 3, her warmth, professionalism, and unparalleled artistry left a lasting imprint. May her timeless, radiant melodies continue to echo in our hearts. We will miss you, Asha Tai. #OmShanti. #Ashabhosle (sic)."

His post further included some rare moments with Asha Bhosle with the ' Huzoor-E-Ala' track from 'Page 3' added as the background score.

Refreshing your memory, in September last year, wishing Asha Bhosle on her birthday, the filmmaker compiled a sweet note on social media saying,

"Happy birthday, @ashabhosle tai, Your soulful voice & timeless music have captivated generations and been a constant inspiration. Wishing you love, happiness, and good health on your special day. #ashabhosle."

As soon as the unfortunate news of Asha Bhosle's passing away reached the film fraternity, social media was flooded with condolences for the legendary singer.

Asha Bhosle was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday, and she breathed her last on Sunday at 92.

Her last rites will take place at Shivaji Park on Monday at 4:00 pm.

She made her playback debut in 1943 with the Marathi drama ‘Majha Bal’ and became one of the most sought-after singers of her time with classics such as ‘Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko’, ‘Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani’, ‘Kya Ghazab Karte Ho Ji’, ‘O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan’, and ‘Ye Ladka Hay Allah Kaisa Hai Diwana’.

She has lent her voice to around 12,000 songs in almost 20 languages.

--IANS

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