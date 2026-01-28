Madhur Bhandarkar celebrates 15 years of his 'personal favorite' Dil Toh Baccha Hai ji

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar used social media to mark 15 years of his 'personal favorite' film "Dil Toh Baccha Hai ji," starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Omi Vaidya in the lead.

Reflecting on the fun journey of bringing the story to life on screen, Bhandarkar penned a celebratory note on his X (Previously known as Twitter), "Cheers to 15 years of the delightful & heartwarming film #DilTohBacchaHaiji! It’s a personal favorite of mine, and I simply can’t get enough of its fun-filled journey and lovely soundtrack. (sic)"

Expressing his gratitude to the audience for all the love poured on the romantic comedy, the director added, "A heartfelt thank you to our amazing audience for your love for this film!"

With the screenplay provided by Bhandarkar, along with Anil Pandey, and Neeraj Udhwani and dialogues by Sanjay Chhel, "Dil Toh Baccha Hai ji", also stars Shazahn Padamsee, Shruti Haasan, Rituparna Sengupta, Tisca Chopra, and Shraddha Das as the ancillary cast.

Backed by Bhandarkar and Kumar Mangat Pathak, under the banners Bhandarkar Entertainment and Wide Frame Films, the project will have camera work by Ravi Walia, with Devendra Murdeshwar as the head of the editing department.

Released on 28 January 2011, "Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji" revolves around three roommates who are in search of true love. Soon, each of them meets a woman who captures their heart, leading them to pursue love and relationships.

Up next, Bhandarkar is working on "The Wives". The drama intends to explore the hidden lives and internal struggles of women in Bollywood.

Produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment in collaboration with P J Motion Pictures, "The Wives" will feature Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruwala in significant roles, along with others.

Talking about his next, the 'Heroine’ maker stated, “There is a lot of speculation around the lives of Bollywood star wives, the aim is to bring these untold stories inspired by real incidents, on big screen”.

--IANS

pm/