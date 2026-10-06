Madhubanti Bagchi on ‘Phata Patakha’ from ‘Nayyi Navelli’: Track is larger-than-life with high-octane edge

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) The makers of “Nayyi Navelli” on Tuesday unveiled the new track “Phata Patakha” from the upcoming film and its singer Madhubanti Bagchi said that the track is larger-than-life with that playful and high-octane edge.

Madhubanti said in a statement: “Phata Patakha is pure, uninhibited madness packed with humour and incredible energy. Recording it was an absolute blast because the track is just so larger-than-life with that playful, high-octane edge.”

“The creative pairing of G. V. Prakash Kumar and Vayu made this one of the most exciting tracks I’ve ever recorded. I can’t wait to see people dancing to it!”

Composed and produced by G. V. Prakash Kumar, with lyrics by Vayu and vocals by Madhubanti Bagchi, the high-energy track choreographed by Vijay Ganguly brings Yami Gautam Dhar to the centre of an unexpected zombie dance party.

G. V. Prakash Kumar added: “Phata Patakha” gave us the opportunity to experiment with a very unusual musical world. The idea was to take the eccentricity of Nayyi Navelli and translate it into a track that feels instantly celebratory.”

Prakash added: “I wanted the composition to have a strong hook and an energy that stays with you, while still retaining the quirky character of the film. Vayu’s lyrics and Madhubanti’s vocals brought exactly the playful, uninhibited quality the song needed, and Yami’s performance takes that energy to another level.”

Packed with infectious beats, a catchy hook and larger-than-life choreography, ‘Phata Patakha’ gives the film’s fantasy world a quirky musical twist, turning the undead into the life of the party.

Headlined by Yami Gautam Dhar in a never-before-seen avatar, the film brings to life a fantasy family-entertainer.

Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee, Prateek Pachori, Akshat Singh, Babita Pandey, Ajay Pal, and Neeraj Singh in in pivotal roles. Produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma, the film is a G. V. Prakash Kumar musical

‘Nayyi Navelli’ will hit the screens on October 16.

--IANS

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