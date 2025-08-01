August 01, 2025 5:47 PM हिंदी

Macau Open: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli storm into semis; Satwik-Chirag crash out (Ld)

Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli storm into semifinals; Satwik-Chirag crash out of men's doubles section of Macau Open BWF World Series Super300 in Macau on Friday. BAI file photo

Macau, Aug 1 (IANS) India endured mixed fortunes at the Macau Open Super 300 badminton tournament on Friday, with top doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty crashing out, while Lakshya Sen and Tharun Mannepalli brought cheer by advancing to the semifinals in the men’s singles category.

The World No. 3 duo of Satwik and Chirag, considered strong medal contenders, were stunned in the quarterfinals by the unseeded Malaysian pair Choong Hon Jian and Haikal Muhammad, going down 14-21, 17-21 in straight games. The Indian pair struggled to find their rhythm and failed to recover from early deficits in both games, exiting the tournament earlier than expected.

In contrast, Lakshya Sen, the second seed and 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, showcased grit and resilience in a hard-fought 18-21, 21-14, 21-17 victory over China’s Xuan Chen Zhu. The match lasted just over an hour and saw Sen weather a spirited challenge from the world No. 77. After dropping the first game, Lakshya bounced back with aggressive net play and sharp smashes to level the contest.

In the deciding game, he surged to a 7-1 lead and, despite a brief fightback from Chen, kept his composure to seal the win. He will now face fifth seed Alwi Farhan of Indonesia in the semifinals.

Joining him in the last four is 23-year-old Tharun Mannepalli, who continued his dream run with a thrilling 21-12, 13-21, 21-18 win over China’s Hu Zhe. Ranked 47th in the world, Mannepalli needed 75 minutes to get past the world No. 87 in what is his first-ever BWF Super 300 semi-final appearance.

The match saw dramatic swings in momentum, with the Indian dominating the first game before Hu bounced back strongly in the second. In the decider, Tharun raced to a 5-0 lead and held his nerve in a tense finish, sealing the match with a smart push to the backhand corner.

Earlier in the tournament, Mannepalli had stunned top seed Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong in the round of 16.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Shruti Haasan on Coolie: Working with legends like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna was inspiring!

Shruti Haasan on Coolie: Working with legends like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna was inspiring!

Shekhar Kapur designs dream birthday cake for daughter Kaveri ahead of her birthday

Shekhar Kapur designs dream birthday cake for daughter Kaveri ahead of her birthday

Gaby Lewis to lead Ireland Women against Pakistan in T20Is. Photo credit: Cricket Ireland/X

Gaby Lewis to lead Ireland Women against Pakistan in T20Is

Despite repeated invites, Rahul Gandhi never responded: EC counters accusations (Lead)

Despite repeated invites, Rahul Gandhi never responded: EC counters accusations (Lead)

Pakistan escalates transnational repression targetting critics in exile: Report (File image)

Pakistan escalates transnational repression targetting critics in exile: Report

On Meena Kumari’s birth anniversary, Siddharth P. Malhotra reflects on her handwritten letters and legacy

On Meena Kumari’s birth anniversary, Siddharth P. Malhotra reflects on her handwritten letters and legacy

Faith across frontiers: The Swaminarayan tradition and global Hindu identity

Faith across frontiers: The Swaminarayan tradition and global Hindu identity

Vishal begins shooting for director Ravi Arasu's film in Chennai

Vishal begins shooting for director Ravi Arasu's film in Chennai

Kajol turns a cheerleader for husband Ajay Devgn

Kajol turns a cheerleader for husband Ajay Devgn

GST collections rise 7.5 pc in July to Rs 1.96 lakh crore

GST collections rise 7.5 pc in July to Rs 1.96 lakh crore