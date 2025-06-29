Lunch with Keerthy Suresh, progress, achievement: Samantha’s diary for June flutters with content

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was recently seen in the streaming series ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, has shared a few pages from her diary for June.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures and videos documenting how the month went by for her. The pictures and videos cover a range of aspects of her life like a lunch with actress Keerthy Suresh, her medical progress, leisure, fitness and achievement and work.

She wrote in the caption, “What we choose to speak about becomes what we shape”.

Earlier, the actress took off to the desert for some alone time, breaking away from her hectic work schedule. The actress was seen during her getaway at Anantara Qasr Al Sarab, located in the Liwa Desert in UAE. She made the most of her time in the desert.

In the first pic, the 'Majili' actress posed in the pool, looking ravishing in a black two-piece and a matching pair of sunglasses. This was followed by a picture of the beautiful desert and the book Samantha enjoyed during her trip, ‘The Good Girl Double Bind’ by Chris Bohjalian.

The post further included a close-up of her in stylish shades and hoop earrings. We could also see Sam polishing her shooting skills, and enjoying the night sky by gazing at the stars through a telescope. "Reaching for the stars", Samantha captioned the post. Prior to this, Samantha talked about all the lessons life has taught her during the years. According to her, discomfort has a way of showing how much one is capable of.

The 'Khushi' actress penned on social media, "Everytime, I've moved beyond what felt safe or familiar, I've discovered something new about myself”. Samantha added, "It's not easy, but discomfort has a way of showing you just how much you're capable of. Today, it looked like lifting 90 kgs, something I never thought I could do, until I did”.

For the unversed, Samantha recently donned the producer's cap for the first time for the film "Subham". She backed the family entertainer under her home banner Tralala Moving Pictures.

--IANS

aa/