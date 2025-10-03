Lucky Mehta shares why she calls her 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' character ‘justified negative'

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Lucky Mehta, who essays the role of Suchitra in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ‘2, calls her character in the show ‘justified negative’.

The actress also gave viewers a glimpse into her character’s upcoming track, where her shades of grey come from a place of love rather than malice.

Sharing her thoughts, Lucky told IANS, “Suchitra (Suchu) may be portrayed as negative, but her intentions come from a place of deep love for her sister. She is willing to go to any extent to fulfill her sister Noina’s wishes, even if it means going against the family or crossing certain boundaries. Now that Noina has fallen in love, Suchitra will manipulate situations in a way that pushes her sister closer to Mihir. This will, of course, create intense drama between the families, but in Suchitra’s mind, it’s all justified for her sister’s happiness”.

The actress further mentioned, “When I first learned about the role, I honestly wished to play someone positive onscreen. But as I delved deeper into Suchitra’s character, I realized that she is what I would call ‘justified negative’. From her perspective, she isn’t being evil, she’s simply obsessed with making sure her sister’s feelings are validated and her happiness secured. Her actions may not always be right, but they come from a protective sister instinct that I believe many people can relate to even for their elder siblings”.

With her nuanced performance, Lucky Mehta is bringing to life the complexities of Suchitra, a character who blurs the lines between right and wrong, driven by unconditional love for her sister. As the drama unfolds, audiences can expect gripping twists and emotional highs in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’.

The show is available on StarPlus and JioHotstar.

