Lubricant maker Castrol India logs 10 pc decline in Q4 net profit (Lead)

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Castrol India Limited on Tuesday reported a 9.9 per cent decline in its net profit for the fourth quarter of the current year (Q4), even as the company posted its highest quarterly revenue in the last two decades.

The lubricant maker said its net profit for the October–December quarter stood at Rs 244 crore, which was 9.9 per cent lower compared to Rs 271 crore in the same period last year.

However, revenue from operations rose by 6.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,440 crore from Rs 1,354 crore -- making it the company’s strongest quarterly revenue performance in 20 years.

The company’s EBITDA, a key measure of operating performance, came in at Rs 368.5 crore, slightly lower than Rs 376.4 crore reported a year ago.

The EBITDA margin also slipped to 25.6 per cent from 27.8 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year, as per its regulatory filing.

Despite the pressure on margins, Castrol India recorded an 8 per cent rise in volumes during the quarter.

For the full financial year 2025, Castrol India delivered its highest-ever revenue, marking the eighth straight quarter of growth.

Revenue from operations for the year increased by 7 per cent to Rs 5,722 crore, while EBITDA grew 5 per cent to Rs 1,348 crore.

Along with its results, the company announced a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per share for FY25.

This is in addition to the interim dividend already paid, taking the total dividend for the year to Rs 8.75 per share.

The record date for the final dividend has been set as March 23, 2026, and the payment will be made on or before April 27, 2026, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Commenting on the performance, Saugata Basuray, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Castrol India, said the company had delivered strong volume-led growth over the past eight quarters and improved its market share.

“As Castrol globally enters its next phase, our approach in India remains unchanged -- grow the business by staying close to customers, proactively respond to changes in the operating environment, and execute with discipline,” Basuray added.

--IANS

pk