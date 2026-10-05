October 05, 2026 2:47 PM हिंदी

L&T wins power transmission orders worth up to Rs 15,000 crore in India, abroad

L&T wins power transmission orders worth up to Rs 15,000 crore in India, abroad

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Larsen & Toubro on Monday said its Power Transmission & Distribution business has secured multiple engineering, procurement and construction orders in India and overseas with the orders falling under the company's mega category which means valued up to Rs 15,000 crore.

The orders are aimed at strengthening power transmission infrastructure and supporting renewable energy evacuation, the company said in a BSE filing.

In Saudi Arabia, L&T has secured orders in the 380 kV transmission and substation segments, it said.

Moreover, the projects will support transmission capacity expansion and renewable energy evacuation, helping strengthen the country's power transmission network.

In the United Arab Emirates, the company has won an order to construct 132/11 kV substations and associated cabling works.

In India, the company has secured an order from a leading private sector developer to set up a transmission system in Visakhapatnam, comprising transmission lines and substations.

"These order wins demonstrate the breadth of PT&D's engineering and execution capabilities and the ability to deliver complex power infrastructure solutions across geographies," Joji Sebastian, executive vice-president and head of PT&D at L&T, said.

He said rising demand for grid strengthening, renewable energy integration and related infrastructure was creating opportunities for the business.

L&T's PT&D business provides engineering, procurement and construction and end-to-end services for transmission lines, substations, underground cable networks, distribution networks, power quality improvement and infrastructure electrification projects.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro on Monday jumped as much as 1.61 per cent to Rs 3,744.90, hitting an intraday high by 12:40 pm on BSE.

At the last count it was trading at Rs 3725.95, an increase of about 1 per cent. According to the exchange data, the stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 4,440 and a 52-week low of Rs 3,288.65.

--IANS

ag/

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