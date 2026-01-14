January 14, 2026 7:08 PM हिंदी

Lowest-ever participation of women candidates in Bangladesh elections 'matter of shame'

Lowest-ever participation of women candidates in Bangladesh elections 'matter of shame' (File image)

Dhaka, Jan 14 (IANS) In the next few weeks, Bangladesh will - for the first time in 54 years - witness an election with the lowest participation of women candidates. Several former leaders of the country have expressed their shock and disappointment over the development taking place under the current interim regime headed by Muhammad Yunus, calling it as a "matter of shame" for the entire political system in the south Asian nation.

Earlier this week, the local media in Dhaka reported that at an event titled 'Nomination Crisis of Women Candidates: Gap between Parties' Commitments and Implementation and the Accountability of the Election Commission' held at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity, many speakers stated that although the election commission of the country frequently talks about a "gender-inclusive election", there is little reflection of that commitment in reality.

According to UNB, representatives from Gonoshasthaya Abhijan, Durbaar Network Foundation, Nagorik Coalition, Nari Udyog Kendra (NUK), Narigrantha Probortona, Nari Sanghati, Nari Pokkho, Narir Dake Rajniti, Feminist Alliance of Bangladesh (FAB), Bangladesh Nari Mukti Kendra, and Voice for Reform participated in the event.

During the event, the forum leaders reiterated their opposition to reserved seats for women, saying they do not want women to enter parliament through special quotas. Instead, they want women to contest elections directly and secure representation based on merit.

"If the political parties fail to uphold their own manifestos and commitments, why should women trust them in the future, the speakers questioned," the UNB quoted one of speakers as saying.

Forum leader Samina Yasmin highlighted that women voters make up nearly 50 per cent, or possibly more, of the electorate in the country.

"Is it really possible to come to power by excluding 51 per cent of the population and relying on the remaining 49 percent? This is a fundamental question,” she mentioned.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh's Election Commission revealed figures highlighting the glaring disparity -- despite women comprising half the population, they remain vastly underrepresented among candidates.

Among the 2,568 aspirants for the February 12 polls, only 109 -- 4.24 per cent -- are women, with 72 nominated by political parties, while the rest are independents, Bangladeshi leading newspaper The Daily Star reported.

Reports suggest that the exclusion is stark among the radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami, which fielded 276 candidates without a single woman, followed by Islami Andolan Bangladesh with 268.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which was led by a woman for more than four decades, allocated tickets to only 10 women out of 328 aspirants for the 300 seats.

Several parties, including Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis with 94 candidates, Khilafat Majlis with 68, and the Bangladesh Islami Front (BIF) with 27, have entirely shut out women, fielding only male candidates.

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

UK emulating Canada's troubling pattern of shielding Khalistani extremists (File image)

UK emulating Canada's troubling pattern of shielding Khalistani extremists

Jordan Smith wins inaugural ‘One Point Slam’ ahead of Australian Open in Melbourne on Wednesday. Photo credit: Australian Open

Jordan Smith wins inaugural ‘One Point Slam’ ahead of Australian Open

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates with the cast & crew as she wraps up the shoot for her untitled next

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates with the cast & crew as she wraps up the shoot for her untitled next

New household survey confirms rising poverty in Pakistan

New household survey confirms rising poverty in Pakistan

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi join kite-flying festivities on Makar Sankranti

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi join kite-flying festivities on Makar Sankranti

India and China discuss positive steps for improved bilateral relations

India and China discuss positive steps for improved bilateral relations

Mahakumbh’s Harsha Richhariya on quitting religious path: Felt suicidal, suffered mental torture

Mahakumbh’s Harsha Richhariya on quitting religious path: Felt suicidal, suffered mental torture

Rahul becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century against New Zealand in ODIs in the second match of the series t the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

Rahul becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century against New Zealand in ODIs

RBI gives in-principle nod to Japan’s SMBC to set up wholly-owned subsidiary in India

RBI gives in-principle nod to Japan’s SMBC to set up wholly-owned subsidiary in India

As Afghanistan’s trade volume through Iran border spikes, fear of US sanctions looms large

As Afghanistan’s trade volume through Iran border spikes, fear of US sanctions looms large