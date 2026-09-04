Akshay Kumar recalls catching Saif Ali Khan stepping out of Kareena Kapoor's room on ‘Tashan’ sets at midnight

Mumbai, September 4 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar left everyone in splits on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati as he recalled a hilarious incident from the shooting of ‘Tashan’.

He recalled when Saif Ali Khan emerged from Kareena Kapoor's room in the early hours of the morning, during the period when their romance had just kickstarted.

The incident came up when host Amitabh Bachchan quizzed Akshay and Saif about the beginning of Saif's love story with Kareena, when the two actors reunited on the popular quiz show after 18 years.

Bringing up Saif and Kareena's relationship, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Aapki aur aapki jo abhi patni hain Kareena ji, unki jo prem kahani hai bhai sahab, woh shuru hui thi Tashan movie mein. Kya yeh sahi hai?”

(The love story between you and your present wife, Kareena ji, started during the movie Tashan. Is that correct?)

Saif replied, “Yes, sir. Sahi hai, sir.”

Amitabh then pointed out that Akshay, who was also part of ‘Tashan’, had been a witness to the romance and asked him what he had seen.

Taking the cue, Akshay sprung to spill the beans and recalled how he would wake up early while shooting for the film and revealed that Kareena's room was next to his.

“Toh sir, main subah 4:30 baje uthta tha. Kareena ka room baaju mein tha. Ek din, suddenly yeh darwaza khula, toh yeh sahab nikle. And sir aaye... ‘Kya kar rahe ho?’... ‘Nahi, kuch nahi, we are both going for a jog.’”

(I used to wake up at 4:30 in the morning. Kareena's room was right next door. One day, suddenly the door opened and this gentleman stepped out. And I asked, ‘What are you doing?’ He said, ‘No, nothing, we are both going for a jog.’)

Saif immediately joined in and tried to maintain the story, repeating, “Yes! Early morning jog.”

Akshay then added with a laugh, “So he had come to wake her up to go for a jog.”

The revelation had the studio audience in splits, with Saif and Akshay playfully revisiting the days when the former's relationship with Kareena was beginning to attract attention.

The anecdote offered a glimpse into the fun bond the three actors developed even more while working on ‘Tashan’, the 2008 action comedy directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.

For the uninitiated, the film starred Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles, and brought Saif and Kareena together professionally at a significant point in their personal lives.

The two fell in love on the sets of the movie and after dating for a few years, Saif and Kareena eventually married in 2012 and are now blessed with two sons, Taimur and Jehangir.

–IANS

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