Love for millets continues to grow across India and world, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed “deep appreciation” to the people of the country for increasingly adopting millets, also known as Shree Anna, saying the enthusiasm around them remains strong even years after the Millet Year was observed.

Addressing the 130th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, “I am happy to notice that the people of the country are continuously growing in love with Shree Anna. Although we had declared 2023 as the Millet Year, even today, three years later, the passion and commitment towards it in the country and the world are very encouraging.”

Highlighting grassroots efforts, the Prime Minister said that a group of women farmers in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district has emerged as a major source of inspiration.

“Around 800 women farmers are associated with the Periyapalayam Millet FPC here. Seeing the rising popularity of millets, these women established a Millet Processing Unit. Now they are directly supplying the products made from millets to the market,” he said.

PM Modi also drew attention to similar innovation by farmers in Rajasthan. He said that in Ramsar, over 900 farmers are linked to the Ramsar Organic Farmer Producer Company and are actively experimenting with Shree Anna.

“These farmers primarily cultivate pearl millet. Pearl Millet is processed here to prepare ready-to-eat laddus. These are in great demand in the market,” he said.

The Prime Minister further noted a growing trend of using millets in religious offerings.

“Furthermore, I am delighted to know that many temples nowadays use only millets in their prasad. I heartily congratulate all the administrators of these temples for this initiative,” he added.

Emphasising the multiple benefits of millets, PM Modi said that Shree Anna not only helps improve farmers’ incomes but is also “guaranteeing improvement” in public health.

“Millets are rich in nutrition and are a superfood. In our country, the winter season is considered very good for dietary consumption. Therefore, we should definitely consume Shree Anna during these times,” he said.

--IANS

sd/