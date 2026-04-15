Lookman seals Champions League SF berth for Atleti

Madrid, April 15 (IANS) Ademola Lookman answered FC Barcelona’s early fightback to send Atletico Madrid through to their first UEFA Champions League semifinal since 2017.

Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres scored in an early Barcelona resurgence, but Lookman's finish proved the decisive goal as Atleti earned 3-2 aggregate win to progress.

Barcelona made an electric start with Yamal weaving his magic to test Juan Musso within a minute and had their reward in the fourth minute when their No. 10 rolled through Musso’s legs after winning the ball off Clement Lenglet and racing onto a Torres pass.

A big chance for Antoine Griezmann in the 22nd minute signalled greater balance in the contest, but three clinical Torres touches then brought the visitors level in the tie, the first two taking him away from Lenglet before the third found the top-right corner.

There would be another twist in the tale before half-time, though, Ademola Lookman converting Marcos Llorente's low cross in the 31st minute to push Atleti back in front.

The second-half story was more straightforward, Atleti settling into a defensive block which Barcelona continuously probed but could not unlock.

Eric Garcia’s 80th-minute dismissal for a foul on Alexander Sørloth further dented hopes of a late surge but Barcelona nonetheless came close through Ronald Araujo's header late in stoppage time.

Atleti made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League on six occasions - facing Real Madrid (on two occasions), Celtic FC , Ajax, Chelsea and Bayern München - with our final appearance coming in the 2016/17 season.

"It's been 14 years but seeing the team still competing really moves me. The players have changed, we've had to start over many times and yet here we are again among the top four in Europe," Diego Simeone, Atleti coach said.

Atleti will face the winner of the tie between Arsenal and Sporting CP in the semifinals.

--IANS

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