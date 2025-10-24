Looking forward to working with PM Modi in promoting Japan-India Special Strategic Partnership: Takaichi

Tokyo, Oct 24 (IANS) Expressing commitment to work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday thanked PM Modi for his wishes on her election as the country's PM.

"Thank you very much H.E. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India for extending warm congratulations on my selection as a Prime Minister. I look forward to working with Your Excellency to further promote the Japan-India Special Strategic and Global Partnership," Takaichi posted on X.

The statement was made in response to PM Modi's congratulatory message on Tuesday. PM Modi had extended heartfelt wishes to Takaichi on her election as Japan's PM and said that he looks forward to strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

He called "deepening ties" between India and Japan vital for peace, stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Heartiest congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your election as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen the India–Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Our deepening ties are vital for peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

Takaichi was elected as Japan's Prime Minister on Tuesday, following a runoff election in the Parliament. She is the first woman to be elected Japan's PM. She received 125 votes in the Upper House -- just one vote above the simple majority necessary for victory. Previously, she secured 237 votes in the Lower House, exceeding the required majority of 233.

A former television anchor, Takaichi entered Japanese politics in 1993, winning a seat in the Lower House as an independent. The 64-year-old lawmaker currently represents her home prefecture of Nara. Takaichi joined Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party in 1996 and entered the Cabinet for the first time under former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

India-Japan relations were elevated to ‘Global Partnership’ in 2000, ‘Strategic and Global Partnership’ in 2006, and ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership’ in 2014, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Friendship between the two countries has a long history rooted in spiritual affinity and strong cultural and civilizational ties.

Defence and Security partnership forms an integral pillar of India-Japan bilateral ties. In recent years, the defence exchanges have gained strength in recent years due to growing convergence on strategic matters and its significance is growing from the common outlook on issues of peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific Region.

--IANS

akl/as