'Look forward to strengthening ties with India': Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi

Tokyo, Feb 24 (IANS) Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Tuesday thanked External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar for his congratulatory message on his reappointment to the post and stated that he is looking forward to strengthening bilateral ties with India and realising a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FIOP).

Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared Toshimitsu Motegi's statement on X.

"I appreciate your congratulatory message on my reappointment. I look forward to continuously working with you S Jaishankar to strengthen bilateral relations and to realize a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)'. Minister for Foreign Affairs MOTEGI Toshimitsu," the statement read.

Motegi's statement came in response to EAM Jaishankar's congratulatory message on his reappointment as Japan's Foreign Minister.

In a statement shared on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Congratulate FM Toshimitsu Motegi on his reappointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan. Look forward to working together to advance our Special Strategic and Global Partnership."

Earlier, on February 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sanae Takaichi on her victory in Japan's House of Representatives election.

In his message, PM Modi expressed confidence that he and Takaichi will continue to take the friendship between India and Japan to greater heights.

"Congratulations, Sanae Takaichi, on your landmark victory in the elections to the House of Representatives! Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership plays a vital role in enhancing global peace, stability and prosperity. I am confident that under your able leadership, we will continue to take the India-Japan friendship to greater heights," PM Modi posted on X.

In response to his wishes, Sanae Takaichi thanked PM Modi and stated that she is looking forward to working with him to strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two nations.

"Thank you very much, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for your warm congratulations on the House of Representatives election. I look forward to continuing to work together with you to strengthen the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between Japan and India and to cooperate in realising a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)," Takaichi posted on X.

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party secured a two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives election held on February 8. The LDP is the first party in postwar Japan to cross the two-thirds majority line of 310 seats in the 465-member lower house, Japan's Kyodo News reported.

On January 16, EAM Jaishankar and Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi co-chaired the 18th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi and discussed economic, maritime, supply chain, critical mineral, technology, P2P and multilateral cooperation between both countries.

"Pleased to co-chair the 18th India - Japan Strategic Dialogue alongside FM Toshimitsu Motegi in New Delhi today. Our Special Strategic and Global Partnership is on an upward trajectory and holds immense potential for shaping the world order and de-risking the international economy," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

"Today’s discussions on deeper economic, maritime, supply chain, critical mineral, technology, P2P and multilateral cooperation were reflective of our shared interests and mutual understanding. Also had a useful exchange of perspectives on Indo-Pacific and regional and global developments," he added.

