Lok Sabha passes online gaming bill without debate

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, through a voice vote, bypassing debate amid intense protests from Opposition members seeking discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls in Bihar.

The bill, introduced by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, aims to regulate India’s booming online gaming sector while imposing restrictions on online money games. Despite Speaker Om Birla’s repeated appeals to allow discussion—including an offer of 18 hours of floor time—the Opposition remained adamant on prioritising the voter list issue, leading to a noisy walkout.

The bill was passed without any deliberation.

In his address, Vaishnaw emphasised the need for a structured framework to govern the rapidly expanding digital gaming space. He categorised the sector into three segments: e-sports, social games, and online money games. While the first two were praised for promoting logic, learning, and entertainment, the third—online money gaming—was condemned for fostering addiction, financial distress, and fraud.

Citing a recent news report published in Karnataka, the minister said that 32 lives had been lost due to money-gaming-related incidents in just a few months. He also referenced the World Health Organisation’s classification of gaming disorder as a psychological condition.

The bill defines “online money game” as any game played by depositing money or stakes with the expectation of monetary returns, regardless of whether it is based on skill, chance, or both. E-sports are explicitly excluded from this definition.

The legislation prohibits the offering, operation, facilitation, advertisement, and financial transactions related to such games. Violations could lead to imprisonment of up to three years and fines reaching Rs 1 crore.

Vaishnaw assured that the bill prioritises middle-class welfare, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stated commitment to protect vulnerable sections of society from exploitative digital platforms. The bill also proposes the creation of a national Online Gaming Authority to oversee compliance, promote innovation, and ensure responsible use of digital technologies.

As the bill moves to the Rajya Sabha, it has sparked a national conversation on digital ethics, consumer protection, and the future of India’s gaming economy.

