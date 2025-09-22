Locals, shopkeepers in Hazaribagh thank PM Modi for new GST rates

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand), Sep 22 (IANS) A wave of gratitude swept across Jharkhand's Hazaribagh as locals, shopkeepers, and political representatives alike on Monday expressed heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the latest Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. The revised GST rates, which came into effect today, have brought much-needed relief to households and businesses just in time for the festive season.

The reforms, implemented from the first day of Navratri, have created a vibrant and enthusiastic atmosphere throughout the city. Streets are abuzz with shoppers, markets are beginning to regain momentum, and households are celebrating the prospect of reduced prices on essential items.

MP Manish Jaiswal, hailing the move, said: "Prime Minister Modi’s government has delivered significant relief to the common man, not once, but twice this year. Earlier, the exemption of income tax for incomes up to Rs 12 lakh helped the middle class, and now the revised GST rates will benefit every section of society. This step will not only curb inflation but also stimulate the market during the festive period."

Jaiswal further clarified the technical aspect of the reform. "The government has streamlined the tax structure by reducing the number of GST slabs. Only two primary tax slabs will now be in operation, simplifying compliance and offering broader benefits."

Local women and homemakers have particularly welcomed the changes, highlighting the benefits for household budgets.

Archana Sinha, a local resident, sharing her excitement, told IANS: "The GST reductions are a big relief, especially on items related to health and kitchen essentials. Gas cylinders will now cost less, and we’ll be able to spend more during festivals like Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Chhath. Even electronic items will be more affordable on Dhanteras."

Jyotsna Devi, another resident, said: "We’re genuinely happy with the revised GST rates. It will ease the burden on our household expenses and allow us to celebrate the upcoming festivals with more joy."

The business community has also welcomed the move. Sunil Gupta, Secretary of the Hazaribagh Textile Traders Association, said: "The market had been sluggish in recent weeks. People were holding off on purchases, waiting for some financial relief. Now that the GST cuts have taken effect, there’s already a noticeable increase in footfall. We anticipate that this year’s festive sales will double compared to last year."

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the overhaul aims to inject approximately Rs 2 lakh crore into the economy by increasing the disposable income of consumers.

Over 50 items, including UHT milk, khakhras, pre-packaged paneer, and breads like chapatis and parathas, will now fall under a zero-tax bracket due to the new structure.

Thirty-three essential drugs and therapies for conditions including cancer and rare diseases are now exempt from GST, while the tax rate on numerous other medicines has been reduced from 12 per cent. Medical devices, such as diagnostic kits and glucometers, now incur a GST of just 5 per cent.

The levy on stationery items for schools and offices, including erasers, pencils, notebooks, and maps, has been removed. Prices for several consumer staples have dropped, including butter, biscuits, condensed milk, namkeen, jams, ketchup, juices, dry fruits, ghee, ice cream, and sausages.

Dry fruits and nuts, including almonds, cashews, pistachios, and dates, will now be taxed at 5 per cent instead of 12 per cent.

GST on kitchen appliances and electronics, including air conditioners, televisions, washing machines, and dishwashers, has been reduced to 18 per cent from 28 per cent.

