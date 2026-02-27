Adani Electricity, Adani Foundation celebrate ‘Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din’ at BMC schools

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) To celebrate ‘Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din’ and the birth anniversary of the great poet Kusumagraj, the Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation through ‘Project Utthan’, transformed BMC schools into lively centres of Maharashtrian tradition.

The event, organised under the CSR project ‘Utthan’, combined academic learning with cultural activities, helping students improve their vocabulary through word games while enjoying energetic performances such as Powada, Abhang, and the tribal Tarpa dance.

By concluding the day with a group recitation of the Pasaydaan, the project successfully advanced its goal of helping children excel in their studies while staying deeply connected to their local roots and language.

‘Project Utthan’, the Adani Foundation’s flagship education programme aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, focuses on strengthening foundational literacy, numeracy, and life skills in government primary schools.

The initiative works to build classrooms where children feel supported, confident, and motivated to learn, especially in their early years.

In Mumbai, the Adani Foundation and Adani Electricity, in collaboration with the BMC Education Department, have extended Utthan to all BMC primary schools.

The project places special emphasis on Priya Vidyarthis (progressive learners), offering focused academic guidance and joyful learning experiences that help them grow steadily.

A team of over 300 trained women Utthan Sahayaks forms the core of the program. Drawn from local communities, they support classroom teaching, help students overcome learning gaps, engage regularly with parents, document children’s progress and strengthen trust at the community level.

Utthan also improved the overall school culture. Ninety-nine percent of students in Utthan schools attended regularly, a sharp contrast to 56.2 percent in non-Utthan schools. Children showed greater interest in coming to school, better participation in class and improved confidence in communication and leadership.

With these foundations now in place, the initiative aims to support Mumbai in achieving stronger results in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) by 2028 and to contribute meaningfully to the city’s progress in foundational learning.

Across India, 'Project Utthan' operates in five states, supporting over 1,200 government schools and reaching nearly 1.80 lakh students.

--IANS

na/