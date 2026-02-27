Over 3500 players register as DDCA conducts open bowling trials across age groups

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Over 3,500 players filled registration forms for Delhi & District Cricket Association phased open bowling trials across multiple age groups and skill categories.

The trials are being held in a structured, age-wise format, with separate assessment sessions for fast bowlers and spinners to ensure focused evaluation, transparency and fairness.

The primary objective of this initiative is to identify and nurture promising bowling talent, particularly players who do not get adequate opportunities to feature in DDCA League matches and showcase their abilities.

A key highlight of the programme is that registrations were kept completely free of cost. By removing financial barriers, DDCA aimed to maximise participation and ensure that talented players from all backgrounds had equal access to the platform.

Following the initial phase of trials, shortlisted players will now be called for further rounds, forming the core of a structured development camp designed to provide technical guidance, performance assessment and long-term grooming.

Speaking about the trials, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley said, "Delhi has historically produced some of India’s finest bowlers who have not only represented the state with distinction but have gone on to bring laurels to the country. Delhi has a deep reservoir of bowling talent, but many players do not always get the exposure required at the right stage of their development.

"Through this phased and transparent process, we are attempting to widen the identification base and create a structured pathway that supports genuine merit. The emphasis is on long-term grooming and providing the right ecosystem for bowlers to progress," he added.

Speaking about the impact of the initiative on young cricketers, DDCA vice president Shikha Kumar said, "For many young bowlers, opportunity is not just about selection; it is about feeling noticed and knowing that their effort matters. As an association, our role goes beyond identifying talent. It is about creating an atmosphere where serious cricketers feel encouraged to commit, improve and see a future for themselves in the game."

Speaking about the response and long-term vision, DDCA Secretary Ashok Sharma said, "By keeping the trials free of cost and open across age groups, we wanted to ensure that opportunity is never restricted by circumstance. Our focus is on building depth in the bowling department and creating a strong pipeline that can consistently serve Delhi cricket in the coming seasons.”

The camp is being led by former India cricketer and Delhi captain Vijay Dahiya, along with experienced coaches and former international players including Sanjeev Sharma, Gurusharan Singh and Parvinder Awana, as well as accomplished domestic professionals such as Sumeet Dogra and Bantu Singh.

Speaking about the initiative and the opportunity it presents for bowlers across age groups, Vijay Dahiya said, “It gives us the time to properly identify bowlers, spend time with them and work on their overall development. If you want to build winning teams, whether at junior or senior level, you need a strong pool of bowlers, and that is exactly what we are trying to create through these open trials.”

As part of the next stage, DDCA has also formally invited leading cricket clubs across Delhi to conduct their own internal assessments and nominate their top five bowlers. The best performers from this club pool will be merged with those shortlisted from the open trials to create a combined high-potential group.

This integrated pool will undergo further evaluation and skill-specific sessions, with a focus on strengthening key bowling areas such as pace development, control, variations, fitness standards and match temperament. The aim is to provide these players with the right guidance, structured mentoring and competitive exposure at an early stage.

Speaking about the evaluation process and the roadmap ahead, Dahiya added, “At the younger age groups, we are looking for strong basics that we can build on. As the age increases, the focus shifts to readiness, workload capacity and the ability to make small but impactful adjustments. We are also paying close attention to areas like left-arm fast bowling, mystery spin and other specialist skill sets. Once identified, these players will train in structured groups where both technical skills and the mental side of the game will be addressed, with specialised inputs to prepare them for higher levels of competition.”

DDCA intends to facilitate exposure opportunities for standout performers, including referrals to competitive T20 platforms such as the Delhi Premier League and other tournaments organised by the association.

