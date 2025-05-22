Lizzo speaks about being unable to ‘take it’ after 'bawling in bed'

Los Angeles, May 22 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Lizzo is sharing the details of her mental health journey. Recently, the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer, 37, took a moment to share with her nearly 12 million Instagram followers that she doesn’t always have everything together.

She also let her supporters know that it’s perfectly fine to feel that way, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“My crashouts about the world are valid. And so are yours”, her caption began. A photo of Lizzo sitting, smiling as she showed off a black and white “God’s sexiest soldier” T-shirt accompanied the post.

As per ‘People’, she also wore a black baseball cap from her Yitty shapewear line. “Today I was bawling in bed… I cancelled my workout… I was driving around sobbing because some days I just can’t take it. This s*** ain’t easy for anybody”, the ‘Water Me’ singer confessed.

She added, “I have grace for everyone who feels like they’re going insane… for everyone who feels like nothing is good enough… for everyone who feels like they failed… I FEEL YOU”. Lizzo concluded her post with a heartfelt reminder, “But I’m still here, and so are you”. Her fans were appreciative of her words.

“If I ever bump into Lizzo, You’re getting the biggest hug”, one person commented. Another said, “Your honestly helps so many who are feeling the same way. Thank you (sic)”.

Another acknowledged the Grammy winner for using her platform to spread awareness for mental health, noting that “people are even more mean when you’re a celeb. They think you don’t have feelings and can’t be touched. It’s wrong to wish so much bad onto a stranger you don’t even know b/c of popularity or social status”.

In a second post, Lizzo wrote “Have a good day” as the caption to a clip of her playing the flute in a backyard. The ‘About Damn Time’ singer has opened up about her mental health before.

In a March 29 video of herself in the same backyard, standing inside a soundbath, she wrote, “I crashed out bad today BUT this time I didn’t bring it to the internet… you know what that’s called? GROWTH”. More recently, as Lizzo celebrated her birthday on April 27, she reflected on her strength.

