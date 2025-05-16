May 16, 2025 5:15 PM हिंदी

Lizzo shares insight on her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright

Los Angeles, May 16 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Lizzo is sharing the relationship history of her boyfriend Myke Wright and herself. On the recent episode of ‘Therapuss’ with Jake Shane, the Grammy winner, 37, spoke about her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright and how they first met nearly a decade ago.

Towards the end of the episode, the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer and podcast host were “prescribing” advice to listeners, and were asked about two friends making the jump from platonic to romantic, reports ‘People’ magazine.

As they continued to dish out their opinions, Lizzo revealed that she and her boyfriend first met as friends, telling Shane, 25, “I had a friends-to-lovers trope”.

“We both worked on this one TV show, (Wonderland), for MTV. I was the music girl, he was the comedy guy”, she said. “I was just like, ‘He’s my best friend’”.

“I didn’t have any guy friends like that, well, I did because you know I’m in the music industry. But I was like ‘Wow, I can really talk to him. We had this crazy bond for years”, she continued. “I do love that we were friends first, so that means we can talk about anything”.

“He's your best friend”, Shane replied. “Literally”, agreed the ‘Good As Hell’ singer. She then confessed, “That is low-key like a fantasy. Right? It's like a ‘Book-Tok’ dream to be like, ‘Oh my God, like he was my best friend’”.

Lizzo and Wright confirmed their romance in April 2022, after Andy Cohen accidentally “outed” their relationship when she appeared on his radio show that month. Two months later, they made their red carpet debut at a ‘For Your Consideration’ event for her Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Amazon Prime Video reality.

Months later, in a December 2022 interview on ‘The Howard Stern Show’, she spoke about the evolution of their relationship, saying that they’re “not playing any games with each other anymore. We’re very much locked in”.

--IANS

aa/

