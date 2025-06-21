June 21, 2025 1:07 AM हिंदी

Liverpool sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record fee

Liverpool sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record fee

Liverpool, June 20 (IANS) Liverpool FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. The 22-year-old playmaker has put pen to paper on a long-term contract, which will until 2030, with the Reds after agreeing personal terms and successfully passing a medical on Friday. The deal is reportedly for a club-record 116 million Pounds.

Wirtz becomes the latest addition to Arne Slot’s squad so far this summer, reuniting with former Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong.

Shortly after signing his deal with the club, Wirtz told Liverpool’s media team, “I feel very happy and very proud. Finally, it’s done and I have been waiting for a long time – finally, it’s done and I am really happy.

“I'm really excited to have a new adventure in front of me. This was also a big point of my thoughts: I want to have something completely new, to go out of the Bundesliga and to join the Premier League.

“I will see how I can perform there. I hope I can do my best. I also spoke with some players who played there, and they told me that it’s perfect for me, and every pitch is perfect, you can enjoy every game. I’m really looking forward to playing my first game.”

Regarded as one of the standout talents in world football, Wirtz arrives on Merseyside after five-and-a-half hugely successful seasons with Leverkusen following a switch from Cologne’s youth team.

After a Bundesliga debut in May 2020 at the age of just 17 years and 15 days, the German grabbed his first senior goal a few weeks later by netting against Bayern Munich.

A debut for the German national team came in September 2021; however, a serious injury sustained the following March ruled him out for several months.

Nevertheless, Wirtz returned to produce a stellar season as Leverkusen completed a league and cup double in 2023-24, as well as reaching the Europa League final, remaining unbeaten throughout the entire Bundesliga campaign.

To date, he has 31 caps and seven goals for Germany, including two in five runouts at Euro 2024 last summer.

—IANS

aaa/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Centuries by Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant’s fifty headline India's utterly dominant day at Headingley, Leeds, in the first Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Photo credit: BCCI

1st Test: Gill, Jaiswal tons, Pant’s fifty headline India's utterly dominant day (ld)

Liverpool sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record fee

Liverpool sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record fee

Op-Sindoor's message: New India will respond with strength and strategy, says Rajnath

Op-Sindoor's message: New India will respond with strength and strategy, says Rajnath

Centuries by Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant’s fifty headline India's dominant day in the opening Test of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Headingley in Leeds on Friday. Photo credit: BCCI

1st Test: Gill, Jaiswal tons, Pant’s fifty headline India's dominant day in Leeds

Andhra Pradesh takes centre stage in Yoga Day celebrations

Andhra takes centre stage in Yoga Day celebrations; PM Modi to lead national event from Vizag

Pakistan clinch final against New Zealand in the FIH Men's Nations Cup 2025; will fight for the lone spot in the FIH Pro League 2026-27 season, in Kuala Lumpur on Friday. Photo credit: FIH

Men’s Nations Cup: Pakistan clinch final against New Zealand

Hyderabad Heroes remain unbeaten, go top of points table as Bengaluru Bravehearts & Delhi Redz register wins in Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex) in Mumbai on Friday. Photo credit: RPL

RPL Season 1: Hyderabad Heroes remain unbeaten, go top of points table (Ld)

Rewa Jaguars handed first defeat in 21-run loss to Jabalpur Royal Lions in the Madhya Pradesh League T20 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Friday. Photo credit: MPL

MP League: Rewa Jaguars handed first defeat in 21-run loss against Lions

Infra Pandit Awards to honour researchers shaping India's infra landscape

Infra Pandit Awards to honour researchers shaping India's infra landscape

Rashmika calls 'Sameera the most beautiful kind of chaos' as Kuberaa

Rashmika calls 'Sameera the most beautiful kind of chaos' as Kuberaa reaches the audience