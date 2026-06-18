Liverpool set to sign Spain winger Munoz from Osasuna

New York, June 18 (IANS) English club Liverpool are set to complete the signing of Spain international Victor Munoz from Osasuna after activating the winger's 40-million-euro release clause, according to multiple reports.

The 22-year-old wide player is currently with the Spanish national team at the FIFA World Cup in the United States following a breakthrough campaign that established him as one of La Liga's most promising young talents.

Munoz enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 season with Osasuna, scoring seven goals and registering five assists. His performances drew widespread attention from leading European clubs, with Liverpool moving swiftly to secure his services ahead of the new season, reports Xinhua.

Reports suggest Liverpool dispatched members of their medical team to the United States to conduct the player's medical assessment during the World Cup. Munoz has been dealing with a minor calf problem in recent weeks and was unavailable for Spain's opening Group-stage match, a goalless draw against Cabo Verde earlier this week.

If completed, the transfer will represent Liverpool's first major signing since the appointment of Andoni Iraola as head coach. Iraola took charge after the club parted ways with Dutch manager Arne Slot at the end of the season.

Munoz's football journey has included spells with two of Spain's biggest clubs. Born in Barcelona, he started his youth career at Barcelona before making the switch to Real Madrid's academy setup. Despite being highly rated, opportunities at the senior level proved limited, and he made only two first-team appearances for Madrid, including one in El Clásico against Barcelona.

Seeking regular playing time, the winger joined Osasuna, where he quickly developed into a key figure. His pace, direct running, and ability to operate effectively on either flank played a significant role in Osasuna's campaign and earned him a place in Spain's World Cup squad.

The move will also provide a financial boost to Real Madrid, which inserted a 50 percent sell-on clause when Munoz left the club. As a result, the Spanish giants are expected to receive 20 million euros from the transfer fee.

An official announcement is expected once the remaining formalities are completed.

--IANS

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